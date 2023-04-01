Iga Swiatek remains on course for fifth Grand Slam after beating Petra Martic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Iga Swiatek remains on course for fifth Grand Slam after beating Petra Martic
Iga Swiatek remains on course for fifth Grand Slam after beating Petra Martic
Swiatek is targeting her first Wimbledon crown
Swiatek is targeting her first Wimbledon crown
Reuters
Top seed Iga Swiatek (22) kept her Wimbledon campaign on track with a 6-2 7-5 defeat of Croatia's Petra Martic (32) on Friday as she reached the fourth round without dropping a set.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was made to work harder than the scoreline suggests but was still relatively untroubled as she matched her best run at the championships.

She will face Swiss 14th seed Belinda Bencic next.

Service breaks were traded early in the first set before Swiatek reeled off four games in a row.

The 30th seed Martic kept in touch with Swiatek early in the second set but again the world number one managed to find some extra gears to move towards victory.

Swiatek in action
Reuters

Martic had managed to win just seven games in two previous meetings with Swiatek but doubled that total after she saved a match point at 3-5 before breaking the Swiatek serve to love.

The momentum was shifting as Martic then went 40-0 ahead on serve for the chance of a 6-5 lead but in the blink of an eye Swiatek hit back to break and wrapped up victory in the next game as Martic bungled a dropshot into the net.

"I'm happy I could close it out at the end of the second set," Swiatek, who has been world number one for 67 successive weeks, said on court.

"Belinda is playing a great game and it's never going to be easy in the fourth round of a slam."

Swiatek vs Martic stats
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisSwiatek IgaMartic PetraBencic BelindaWimbledon WTA - SinglesWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Djokovic and Wawrinka renew age-old rivalry for first time on grass in third round clash
Superb Iga Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round
Top seed Iga Swiatek powers past Zhu Lin to launch Wimbledon title quest
Show more
Tennis
Christopher Eubanks finds grass is greener on the other side at Wimbledon
British balloon bursts as valiant Andy Murray fizzles on main stage
Tsitsipas breaks British hearts as he battles back to knock Murray out of Wimbledon
Updated
Andy Murray doesn't know if he will ever be back at Wimbledon following devastating loss
Ruthless Ons Jabeur knocks out China's Bai Zhuoxuan in 45 minutes at Wimbledon
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz aims to make Wimbledon's Centre Court his own after securing maiden win
Inspired Eubanks upsets Briton number one Norrie to book place in third round
Scream therapy pays dividends for Aryna Sabalenka as she battles through at Wimbledon
Daniil Medvedev revved up for deep run at Wimbledon after Spanish Formula 1 trip
Sinner shrugs off first set setback against Halys to reach last 16 of Wimbledon
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Ugarte, United on brink of Onana signing
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Swiatek and Alcaraz through, Murray taken down by Tsitsipas
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |