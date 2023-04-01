Tennis legends Evert and Navratilova decry Saudi Arabia's bid to host WTA Finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. WTA - Singles
  4. Tennis legends Evert and Navratilova decry Saudi Arabia's bid to host WTA Finals
Tennis legends Evert and Navratilova decry Saudi Arabia's bid to host WTA Finals
Chris Evert (R) and Martina Navratilova have criticised the WTA Tour's consideration of staging the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
Chris Evert (R) and Martina Navratilova have criticised the WTA Tour's consideration of staging the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
AFP
American tennis legends Chris Evert (69) and Martina Navratilova (67) criticised Saudi Arabian money flowing into women's tennis on Thursday in an opinion article published in the Washington Post.

Evert and Navratilova each won 18 Grand Slam singles titles in a span from 1974 to 1991 and were among the early stars of the WTA Tour, which was founded in 1973.

They criticised WTA Tour officials considering staging the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia in a joint story headlined: "We did not help build women's tennis for it to be exploited by Saudi Arabia."

Navratilova and Evert said they poured their hearts into building a tour "founded on equality to empower women in a male-dominated world" but added: "That work is now imperilled."

"WTA Tour officials, without adequate consultation with the players who are the very foundation of the sport, are on the verge of agreeing to stage the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia," the players wrote. "This is entirely incompatible with the spirit and purpose of women's tennis and the WTA itself.

"We fully appreciate the importance of respecting diverse cultures and religions. It is because of this, and not despite it, that we oppose the awarding of the tour's crown jewel tournament to Riyadh."

Saudi Arabian investments in sport have been criticised as a distraction from the nation's human rights issues, notably the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) backing of the LIV Golf League.

"The WTA's values sit in stark contrast to those of the proposed host," the women's legends wrote.

"Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal, it is a country where the current landscape includes a male guardianship law that essentially makes women the property of men. A country which criminalises the LGBTQ community to the point of possible death sentences. A country whose long-term record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a matter of international concern for decades.

"Staging the WTA final there would represent not progress, but significant regression."

Evert and Navratilova cited Saudi law requiring male guardianship to marry and wives required to obey their husbands on major domestic decisions.

"The unequal status of women remains deeply embedded in Saudi law and women who actively protest this injustice risk indefinite imprisonment," the women wrote.

"We can't sit back and allow something as significant as awarding a tournament to Saudi Arabia to happen without an open, honest discussion."

Revisit values

They recommended the WTA Board, tournament and players council conduct an open session with presentations to players from human rights experts with a debate "over whether 'progress' and 'engagement' is really possible or whether staging a Saudi crown-jewel tournament would involve players in an act of 'sports-washing' merely for the sake of a cash influx."

They asked the WTA Tour to create a human rights framework and install it to protect players, fans, sponsors, workers and others.

"Without this clearly stated framework that all tournament hosts must abide by, the WTA puts its people at risk," Navratilova and Evert said.

"The WTA should revisit the values upon which it was established. We believe that those values cannot even be expressed, much less achieved, in Saudi Arabia. Taking a tournament there would represent a significant step backwards, to the detriment not just of women's sport, but women."

The Hall of Famers said the WTA must stand for human rights as long as inequality for women exists in the world.

They closed by saying: "We offer this from our experiences: A champion is carved not just from trophies, or earnings, but from the decision to surrender comfort and luxury to make hard choices and take principled stands."

Mentions
TennisNavratilova MartinaWTA - Singles
Related Articles
Yastremska happy to avoid qualifiers after stunning Australian Open run ends
High noon in Melbourne sees Sinner gunning for Djokovic, Medvedev facing Zverev
Sabalenka not distracted by emotions on return to Australian Open final
Show more
Tennis
Zheng downs Yastremska to book maiden Grand Slam final berth at Australian Open
Updated
Gauff hurting but proud of achievement after Melbourne semi-final loss
Superb Sabalenka battles past Gauff to reach Australian Open final
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka and Zheng secure their spots in the Australian Open final
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Derby Week: Brussels' three-way rivalry - old money, new money & a splash of hipsterism

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings