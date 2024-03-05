UCI bans 'head sock' and will review radical TT helmet design

Dutch Mick Van Dijke of Team Visma-Lease a Bike wearing the new Giro helmet at Paris-Nice
Dutch Mick Van Dijke of Team Visma-Lease a Bike wearing the new Giro helmet at Paris-Nice
AFP
Cycling's world governing body the UCI will undertake a review of its regulations on time trial helmets in response to ever more radical designs being used by professional teams.

Riders, especially in time trials where every second counts, are often seen sporting weird and wonderful space-age helmets in their quest for aerodynamic advantage.

One helmet, American manufacturer Specialized's bulbous T55 model which features a built-in balaclava known as a 'head sock', has already fallen foul of UCI rules that ban the use of non-essential components not exclusively for clothing or safety.

"After conducting a thorough process, which included consultation with Specialized, as well as examination of documentation linked to the helmet's certification, safety instructions, and information from public sources, it was concluded that the head sock is a "non-essential" component (article 1.3.033 of the UCI Regulations)," a statement read.

"As a result, the head sock integrated into the TT5 helmet will no longer be permitted for use at events on the UCI International Calendar, effective from April 2, 2024."

Other helmets have also come under scrutiny by the UCI including the model worn by the 'Team Visma-Lease a Bike' riders at the recent Tirreno-Adriatico prologue and at the Paris-Nice team time-trial.

"It raises significant issues concerning the current and wider trend in time trial helmet design, which focuses more on performance than the primary function of a helmet, namely to ensure the safety of the wearer in case of a fall," the UCI said.

"The UCI will undertake a review of its rules on the design and use of helmets in competition. By doing so, it wishes to ensure that they set a clear framework that is consistent with the objectives targeted."

