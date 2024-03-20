WTA considering 'special rankings' for players cleared of doping

WTA considering 'special rankings' for players cleared of doping
Halep was out for well over a year
Halep was out for well over a year
Reuters
The WTA has begun a review of its rules that could see players cleared of doping offences or have their bans reduced return to the circuit with "special rankings" in future, the governing body of women's tennis told Reuters on Wednesday.

The rule change is being considered following the high-profile case of Simona Halep, who made her comeback at the Miami Open with a wildcard on Tuesday after the Romanian's four-year doping ban was cut to nine months by sport's highest court.

Unlike in the case of serious injuries or maternity leave, players banned for doping offences are currently not afforded protected rankings on their return and often have to rebuild their careers from scratch.

"We have begun a process of reviewing this rule as we believe it is appropriate to consider," a WTA spokesperson told Reuters via email.

"The precise timeline for any potential rule change and its subsequent implementation will be dependent on the feedback received from our members."

Former Wimbledon and French Open winner Halep was suspended in October 2022 after testing positive for roxadustat - a banned drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells - at the U.S. Open that year.

The 32-year-old was also charged with another offence last year due to irregularities in her athlete biological passport, a method designed to monitor different blood parameters over time to reveal potential doping.

But Halep, who vigorously denied the charges against her, was allowed to return to action after the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that her suspension should be slashed to nine months, a period she had already served.

She was beaten 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 by Paula Badosa in the opening round in Miami.

Reliant on wildcards

For now, the unranked Halep will need to rely on wildcards to compete in the biggest tournaments but that may not prove too difficult for the former world number one who was ranked inside the top 10 before her suspension.

Britain's former doubles world number one Tara Moore, however, said earlier this month on X, formerly Twitter, that she may find it tougher to resurrect her career after being cleared of an anti-doping rule violation.

"Great that @Simona_Halep is able to get back onto her feet so quickly. Shame it's not the same for myself and other players who have been exonerated that aren't so high on the totem pole," said Moore, who was ranked a career-high 77 in doubles in June 2022 when she was forced out of action for 19 months after failing a drugs test.

"The WTA needs a rule that if a player is found with NO FAULT OR NEGLIGENCE AT ALL they should at least be given a protective (ranking)," added the 31-year-old, who was cleared of doping last December after she proved the source of her positive test was contaminated meat.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) welcomed the WTA move to consider a rule change.

"Time and opportunities lost can never be fully recaptured," said PTPA Executive Director Ahmad Nassar.

"Therefore, the PTPA supports players exonerated of doping offences being eligible for a special ranking upon their return to the tour.

"We have called for such a rule in the past and welcome its consideration now."

