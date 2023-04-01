Allen throws for two touchdowns and runs for another as Bills beat Bucs

Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Buffalo Bills over Tampa Bay 24-18 in an NFL game on Thursday.

Allen completed 31-of-40 passes for 324 yards and ran seven times for 41 yards as the Bills improved to 5-3 while the Buccaneers fell to 3-4.

After throwing an interception that set up a tying touchdown for Tampa Bay in the second quarter, Allen answered by driving the Bills 75 yards in nine plays, restoring their lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid to put Buffalo ahead 17-10 at halftime.

Allen threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis in the third quarter as Buffalo stretched the lead to 24-10.

The Bucs rallied, marching 92 yards in 17 plays ending on Baker Mayfield's 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans and a Mayfield 2-point conversion pass to Cade Otton to lift Tampa Bay within the final margin.

Buffalo took a 3-0 lead on a 37-yard Tyler Bass field goal in the first quarter and Allen followed with a 13-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter as the Bills jumped ahead 10-0.

Chas McLaughlin kicked a 57-yard field goal to put the Bucs on the scoreboard and William Gholston intercepted an Allen pass at the Buffalo 23-yard line to set up Mayfield's three-yard touchdown toss to Chris Godwin as Tampa Bay pulled level 10-10.