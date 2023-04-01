Allen throws for two touchdowns and runs for another as Bills beat Bucs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Allen throws for two touchdowns and runs for another as Bills beat Bucs
Allen throws for two touchdowns and runs for another as Bills beat Bucs
Allen was in fine form
Allen was in fine form
Profimedia
Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Buffalo Bills over Tampa Bay 24-18 in an NFL game on Thursday.

Allen completed 31-of-40 passes for 324 yards and ran seven times for 41 yards as the Bills improved to 5-3 while the Buccaneers fell to 3-4.

After throwing an interception that set up a tying touchdown for Tampa Bay in the second quarter, Allen answered by driving the Bills 75 yards in nine plays, restoring their lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid to put Buffalo ahead 17-10 at halftime.

Allen threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis in the third quarter as Buffalo stretched the lead to 24-10.

The Bucs rallied, marching 92 yards in 17 plays ending on Baker Mayfield's 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans and a Mayfield 2-point conversion pass to Cade Otton to lift Tampa Bay within the final margin.

Buffalo took a 3-0 lead on a 37-yard Tyler Bass field goal in the first quarter and Allen followed with a 13-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter as the Bills jumped ahead 10-0.

Chas McLaughlin kicked a 57-yard field goal to put the Bucs on the scoreboard and William Gholston intercepted an Allen pass at the Buffalo 23-yard line to set up Mayfield's three-yard touchdown toss to Chris Godwin as Tampa Bay pulled level 10-10.

Mentions
American footballNFLBuffalo BillsTampa Bay BuccaneersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Damar Hamlin plays in first regular season game since January cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin expected to make NFL return after on-field cardiac arrest
NFL extends Tottenham deal for London games through 2029
Show more
American football
NFL roundup: Patriots shock Bills for Bill Belichick's 300th win
NFL warns teams against pregame, in-game fighting
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extended through March 2027
National Football League wants to clear a path to Olympics for players
Kansas City Chiefs' Mahomes, Kelce and golfer McIlroy join investors in Alpine F1
NFL roundup: Browns ruin 49ers' perfect season thanks to late field goal
NFL players eager to play flag football at the Olympics, says executive
NFL roundup: Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals pull away from Cardinals
Fearsome 'Monster of the Midway' Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus dies at 80
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Isak a doubt for Newcastle
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Tonali and Toney to Cantona and Di Canio: 10 famous football bans

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings