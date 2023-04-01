Cleveland Browns announce hiring of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns on Monday announced the hiring of Ken Dorsey (42) as offensive coordinator.

Dorsey replaces Alex Van Pelt, was let go within days of the Browns getting routed 45-14 by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs on January 13.

Dorsey was fired as OC by the Buffalo Bills midseason.

"Ken has worked with and elevated some of the top quarterbacks in this league and will bring a fresh approach to our offense," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a release.

"He knows what it takes to be successful at that position as he was one of the most successful college quarterbacks of all time and that has helped him become a tremendous coach. He has a history with this team and knows what the Browns mean to this city."

Dorsey spent two of his four seasons as an NFL quarterback with the Browns in 2006 and 2008.

Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2013-17. He took the same job with the Bills in 2019 and had the title of offensive passing game coordinator added in 2021. He became offensive coordinator in 2022.

Van Pelt was hired by the New England Patriots last week to be their OC.