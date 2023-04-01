Cleveland Browns announce hiring of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Cleveland Browns announce hiring of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator
Cleveland Browns announce hiring of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator
Ken Dorsey left the Buffalo Bills midseason.
Ken Dorsey left the Buffalo Bills midseason.
Reuters
The Cleveland Browns on Monday announced the hiring of Ken Dorsey (42) as offensive coordinator.

Dorsey replaces Alex Van Pelt, was let go within days of the Browns getting routed 45-14 by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs on January 13.

Dorsey was fired as OC by the Buffalo Bills midseason.

"Ken has worked with and elevated some of the top quarterbacks in this league and will bring a fresh approach to our offense," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a release.

"He knows what it takes to be successful at that position as he was one of the most successful college quarterbacks of all time and that has helped him become a tremendous coach. He has a history with this team and knows what the Browns mean to this city."

Dorsey spent two of his four seasons as an NFL quarterback with the Browns in 2006 and 2008.

Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2013-17. He took the same job with the Bills in 2019 and had the title of offensive passing game coordinator added in 2021. He became offensive coordinator in 2022.

Van Pelt was hired by the New England Patriots last week to be their OC.

Mentions
American footballNFLCleveland Browns
Related Articles
Running back McCaffrey plus four quarterbacks named finalists for NFL's MVP award
Atlanta Falcons and Bill Belichick schedule second sit-down over head coach role
NFL roundup: Chiefs down Dolphins, Stroud guides Texans past Browns
Show more
American football
Super Bowl 2024: The battle between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy
Las Vegas planning Super Bowl supernova to cement status as sports hub
Bill Belichick thanks New England Patriots fans, remembers 'amazing moments'
Seattle Seahawks hire Baltimore Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as head coach
Kansas City Chiefs eye dynasty status in Super Bowl clash with San Francisco 49ers
Niners rally to beat Lions and set up Super Bowl showdown with Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs down Baltimore Ravens to reach fourth Super Bowl in five years
Chiefs battle red-hot Ravens, Lions visit 49ers on Championship Sunday
Editors' Picks: NFL & NBA heat up, Australian Open concludes & AFCON gets serious
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal
New Jersey to host 2026 World Cup final, Mexico's Azteca Stadium gets opener
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings