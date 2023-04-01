LA Chargers in 'striking distance' with Jim Harbaugh over head coach role

  4. LA Chargers in 'striking distance' with Jim Harbaugh over head coach role
LA Chargers in 'striking distance' with Jim Harbaugh over head coach role
Jim Harbaugh at the national championship celebration at Crisler Centre
Junfu Han - USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Chargers are within "striking distance" of a deal to make Jim Harbaugh (60) their new head coach, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Harbaugh, fresh off a national championship at Michigan, is meeting with the Chargers for a second time Tuesday. He also has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chargers completed their first meeting with Harbaugh on January 15th. The former San Diego Chargers quarterback met with the Spanos family, who owns the team, at that time.

Harbaugh guided the Wolverines (15-0) to the College Football Playoff national championship in a 34-13 win over Washington earlier this month.

Harbaugh has a record of 89-25 at his alma mater Michigan and made three consecutive CFP appearances. He also coached at the University of San Diego (2004-06) and has a 118-46 record as an FBS head coach at Stanford (2007-10) and Michigan (2015-present).

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, including the 2012 NFC championship title and a loss to the Ravens and his older brother, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh (61), in Super Bowl XLVII. Jim Harbaugh played in the league from 1987-2000 for four teams, including his final two seasons for the Chargers.

The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley (41) and general manager Tom Telesco (51) on December 15th. They finished 5-12, including 0-3 under interim coach Giff Smith (55).

Other big-name coaches have been linked to the vacancy, including former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel (48) and former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll (72).

