Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez yet to reach full potential at Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez has struggled for consistency this season
Enzo Fernandez has struggled for consistency this season
Reuters
The Premier League is yet to see the real Enzo Fernandez (23), the Chelsea midfielder said as he admitted that he has failed to find his best form after making a big-money move to the English club in 2023.

Chelsea, who spent more than 400 million pounds ($507.24 million) to bring in 13 new players last year, have struggled for consistency this season.

Argentina midfielder Fernandez, signed for 106 million pounds from Benfica in January 2023, has been underwhelming and has failed to rediscover the form he displayed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I'm trying to get there, to the version of me that you saw at the World Cup. I want to feel like that Enzo, that was playing at the World Cup," Fernandez said in an interview published on the club's website on Wednesday.

"I want to get back there. I feel good, getting better each day, but I still don't feel like I'm at 100%.

"I'm still adapting and still don't feel entirely myself, but I'm trying to get there as quickly as possible and working hard every day in order to do so."

Enzo Fernandez's stats in recent seasons
Flashscore

Despite their struggles in the league, Chelsea could still end the season with silverware, having reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"We are all trying to do our best, every one of us. We can still win a trophy this season," Fernandez said.

"We're in the semi-final of the FA Cup against Manchester City and we believe in this group and the coaching staff and everything they bring to every training session and every game."

Chelsea, who are ninth, next host Everton in the league before their FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City on April 20.

Mentions
FootballFernandez EnzoChelsea
Football
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters due to forearm injury

