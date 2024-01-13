Brace for Berenguer as Athletic Bilbao take bragging rights in Basque Derby

Brace for Berenguer as Athletic Bilbao take bragging rights in Basque Derby
Alex Berenguer celebrates after netting against Real Sociedad
Alex Berenguer celebrates after netting against Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao leapfrogged Barcelona to move into LaLiga’s top-three, as the Lions’ unbeaten run extended to 13 matches thanks to a 2-1 victory over Basque rivals Real Sociedad.

The hosts were without key forward Inaki Williams, but his brother, Nico, was quick to test the legs of Sociedad full-back Alvaro Odriozola with a lung-busting run forward.

Odriozola was forced off in tears moments later with yet another injury, and the visitors’ performance started to unravel from there. Soon after Mikel Vesga’s header drifted over, the hosts were ahead after Yuri Berchiche’s low cross took two deflections on its way through to Alex Berenguer, who had the simple task of slotting into an empty net.

Imanol Alguacil’s men showed little sign of a response, and looked to be trying to get through to the interval with the arrears at one. That wouldn’t be the case, though, as Berenguer struck again before the interval to put Bilbao on the brink of victory. Williams was released down the right by Oihan Sancet, and after Sociedad spurned two chances to win the ball back, Berenguer slotted into the far corner to double his side’s advantage.

With Imanol’s words still ringing in their areas, the Sociedad players looked more motivated after the restart, though Aritz Elustondo’s effort into the side-netting was as close as they came in the immediate aftermath of play resuming.

A raft of substitutions halted any momentum that the visitors had generated though, and there were very few threats to Unai Simon’s goal from La Real as the game drifted towards its conclusion.

Sociedad were limp for large portions of the closing stages, but they were suddenly sprung into life after a comedy of defensive errors from the hosts allowed Aihen Munoz to pick out Mikel Oyarzabal, who steered home with his chest to setup a grandstand finish.

Tension was suddenly palpable at San Mames, but Bilbao held firm to pick up a huge victory that lifts them into third in La Liga. They’re nine points and three places better off than Sociedad, who’ve now failed to win any of their last four league matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alex Berenguer (Athletic Bilbao)

Athletic Bilbao - Real Sociedad player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats from the Basque Derby with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAth BilbaoReal Sociedad
