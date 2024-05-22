MLB roundup: Pirates stun Giants with late outburst and Gonzales walk-off

Nick Gonzales hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning after Pittsburgh tied the score with four runs in the ninth, lifting the Pirates to a 7-6 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Gonzales singled up the middle on the first pitch of the inning from Erik Miller (0-2), scoring automatic runner Michael A. Taylor from second base.

Thairo Estrada and Matt Chapman hit home runs for San Francisco, which saw a four-game winning streak come to an end. The Giants led 6-2 before Pittsburgh forced extras with its late four-run rally.

With one out and the bases loaded in the ninth, the Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae singled in a run against Camilo Doval. Andrew McCutchen followed with a ground ball that was mishandled by shortstop Marco Luciano, allowing Yasmani Grandal to score from third base.

The Pirates pulled within 6-5 when Jared Triolo scored on Bryan Reynolds' groundout, and then they tied the score on Oneil Cruz's RBI double to right field. David Bednar (3-3) pitched a scoreless 10th inning for Pittsburgh.

Kyle Tucker posted his second multi-homer game in three days and scored the winning run when Jeremy Pena delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning as Houston topped visiting Los Angeles.

Pena plated Tucker with a single to right field off Angels closer Carlos Estevez (0-3). Josh Hader (3-3) earned the win in relief for Houston, striking out four over two perfect innings.

Angels starter Griffin Canning worked five solid innings, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks to go along with two strikeouts. Astros starter Cristian Javier labored over four innings and 71 pitches, getting tagged for four runs and eight hits. He walked three and fanned one.

Bryce Harper hit a solo home run and a double, Ranger Suarez improved to 9-0 with seven strong innings and host Philadelphia defeated Texas.

Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto each had two hits as the Phillies won their fourth in a row. Bohm drove in two runs.

Corey Seager hit a solo home run while Derek Hill and Jonah Heim added two hits apiece for the Rangers. Marcus Semien contributed an RBI double.

Jose Ramirez and David Fry each hit a two-run homer and Cleveland held on to beat visiting New York for its fifth straight win.

Emmanuel Clase worked around a one-out single in the ninth for his 15th save. Nick Sandlin (4-0) got the win with two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen for the Guardians.

Mark Vientos homered for the Mets, who have dropped the first two games of the three-game set and are 9-19 in their past 28 contests.

Andrew Abbott tossed seven scoreless innings and Cincinnati took advantage of two key errors in a two-run second inning to earn a much-needed shutout victory over visiting San Diego.

Abbott (3-4) allowed just four singles and didn't allow a baserunner to reach third base in winning for the second time in his past seven starts. Fernando Cruz pitched a scoreless eighth and Alexis Diaz pitched the ninth for his eighth save. Elly De La Cruz doubled home one of the two unearned runs in the second inning for the Reds.

The Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. singled in the first inning for his 500th career hit. San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove gave up two unearned runs on three hits over three innings while throwing 66 pitches in his return from the injured list.

