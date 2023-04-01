Can the Ballon d’Or return to Africa in 2024?

The last time an African won the Ballon d’Or, DVDs had just been invented. The year was 1995 and George Weah’s stellar performances for PSG and AC Milan catapulted him to win the most prestigious individual award.

It remains a notable year for African football as Weah became the first non-European player by nationality to win the award after the criteria was expanded to include the rest of the world. 28 years later, the Liberian’s name still stands tall as he remains the first and last African to be adjudged as Ballon d’Or winner.

Since Weah’s triumph, a number of Africans have come close notably; Samuel Eto’o and Mohamed Salah finished fifth in 2009 and 2022 respectively, Didier Drogba narrowly missed out on the podium placing fourth, and Sadio Mane ended up as runner-up in 2022.

In previous years, the criteria to select the Ballon d’Or winner has become dynamic with constant changes. However, the current requirements are individual performances, collective performances, and a sense of fair play. With Messi admitting that this is his last Ballon d’Or and Cristiano Ronaldo not being nominated whilst he’s out of Europe, can an African replicate the success of Weah? I look at the three leading candidates for the continent for next year.

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool and Egypt

While the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony was ongoing, Salah posted a celebration picture from the previous weekend. The Egyptian scored Liverpool’s third in a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forrest on Sunday. The goal was Salah’s 10th of the season in all competitions in just 13 appearances. His four assists also mean that he is averaging more than a goal or assist per game this season.

He isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as he keeps breaking records with the latest seeing him eclipse Thierry Henry to become the player with the most goals for an English club in European competitions.

For some time now, Salah has been the face of Liverpool. The Reds seem reenergised this season and are in contention for all four titles with a number of their players admitting that they want to win everything. You get the feeling that this is what Salah will require to win the Ballon d’Or in 2024. Liverpool needs to have an exceptional season and Salah has to be at the centre of it.

However, if it was all about just club form Salah would have probably had a podium finish in 2022. With the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to take place in January next year, much relevance will be attached to the biennial tournament. Egypt last won the trophy in 2010 and if Salah can inspire the Pharaohs to a record-extending eighth title, then he can have a real shot for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

There were thousands of anxious Moroccan fans at the Education City Stadium on December 6th, 2022, but Hakimi remained the calmest as his audacious panenka penalty sent the Atlas Lions into the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Hakimi’s personality was highlighted in Morocco’s World Cup campaign – the type that can be described as Ballon d’Or worthy. His confidence and ability on the ball feel almost palpable at times.

Despite being voted as the Best Arab Sportsman in January this year, Hakimi was snubbed for the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or. Perhaps, hinting that the 24-year-old will need to put some work into his club side. PSG won the Ligue 1 last season but that’s been normalised over the years.

The Champions League has eluded the French side and if Hakimi can help end that barren run his chances of winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or becomes a possibility. Being a defender, Hakimi’s contribution will have to be imperious and telling. Think of Virgil van Dijk in 2019 and even with that he lost the out on the ultimate prize to Messi by seven points.

Since Kylian Mbappe is the poster boy of PSG, it’s likely the club’s success will be attributed to him making Hakimi’s Ballon d’Or push even tougher. This means that the tie-breaker could potentially be in international competitions with the AFCON and Euros set to take place next year. Hakimi will need to show up once again for Morocco and replicate the successes of last year.

The North African side’s last continental victory was in 1976 and Hakimi needs to end that and hope Mbappe doesn’t win the Euros to stand a chance for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Victor Osimhen – Napoli and Nigeria

To put Osimhen’s domestic season into proper context, he finished eighth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or without either qualifying the World Cup or reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. Successes in both competitions and it could have been a completely different story for the striker.

The truth is a top ten finish is still magnificent for Osimhen, who became the first African player in the 125-year history of Serie A to win the Golden Boot. His ranking of eighth is also the highest ever attained by a Nigerian in the Ballon d’Or surpassing Nwankwo Kanu who finished 11th in 1996.

The 24-year-old scored 41 goals for club and country last season, so does he need to better that to win the Ballon d’Or? Not necessarily. He needs to be present in the big moments when the world is watching. Luckily for Osimhen, Nigeria qualified for the AFCON and he will have the platform to showcase his unique talent.

Osimhen finished as the top scorer for the AFCON qualifiers and with Nigeria’s extra loaded trunk of attacking armour, there is the feeling he can go all the way.

Luciano Spalleti seems to have left the city of Naples with the club’s mojo as they lack bite this term. They’re currently second in their Champions League group but are already seven points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

The fortunes of Napoli will have to drastically change for the rest of the season to help aid Osimhen’s potential Ballon d’Or push.