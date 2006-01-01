New Zealand's Ferguson takes record 3-0 against PNG in T20 World Cup

New Zealand's Ferguson takes record 3-0 against PNG in T20 World Cup

Ferguson did not concede a single run in four overs
Ferguson did not concede a single run in four overs
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (33) finished with the remarkable figures of three wickets for no runs in his maximum four overs as Papua New Guinea were dismissed for just 78 in a T20 World Cup match on Monday.

The fast bowler's return in Tarouba was the most economical in any T20 World Cup match, surpassing Nuwan Kulasekara's 1-2 in two overs for Sri Lanka against the Netherlands in Chattogram in 2014.

Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis's 6-8 against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in 2012 remain the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup history.

Papua New Guinea, a non-Test nation, were 14-1 from four overs after losing the toss in this Group C fixture when Ferguson came on to bowl.

Ferguson then promptly struck with his first ball, having PNG captain Assad Vala (six) caught at a wide first slip by Daryl Mitchell.

He followed that over with a maiden to Sese Bau and was then taken out of the attack.

Ferguson returned for the 12th over and, two balls in, had Charles Amini lbw for 17 - the top score of the innings - on review.

All the while PNG could not get him away for even a single, with Ferguson taking his third wicket when he clean bowled Chad Soper for one in the 14th over to leave PNG 43-5.

The next ball went for two leg byes, but those runs do not count against a bowler, with Kiplin Doriga blocking Ferguson's last delivery of the game back to the express quick.

But his superb analysis, came too late for New Zealand, already eliminated in the first round before their final group game following defeats by Afghanistan and the West Indies, the tournament co-hosts.

