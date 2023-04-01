Football Tracker: Roma and Atalanta draw, PSG and Barcelona progress in cups

It's not quite the usual madness this weekend as not all the major European leagues have returned from winter break and a few are pausing for domestic cups. Regardless, there is still plenty of football to look forward to and the Football Tracker is the place to keep on top of it.

Sunday, January 7th

23:03 CET - Barcelona have stuttered to a 3-2 win over fourth-tier Barbastro in the Copa del Rey. It’s not the most convincing scoreline but the Catalan giants did dominate the key stats and will be happy to progress into the final 16 in any case.

Catch up on all the Copa del Rey results here.

22:50 CET - Roma and Atalanta have played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Serie A with Roma manager Jose Mourinho seeing a late red card as his temper boiled over once again on the sidelines.

Read a full match report here.

Key match stats Flashscore

22:35 CET - PSG have beaten their sixth-tier opponents Revel 9-0 in the Coupe de France with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. Mbappe is now PSG’s all-time leading Coupe de France scorer.

Key match stats Flashscore

21:44 CET - Over in Castres, PSG are 4-0 up against sixth-tier Revel at half time in the Coupe de France. Hard to imagine a way back for the hosts now but let’s hope they get a goal!

21:41 CET - It took extra time but Valencia have edged past second-tier Cartagena 2-1 in the Copa del Rey. Still no cup-set.

21:37 CET - At half time, Roma and Atlanta are level - it’s 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

20:53 CET - When sixth-tier US Revel were drawn against French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup back in December, the moment sparked wild scenes of celebration among the players and staff of the amateur side.

The dream moment has arrived for Revel and their fans - the match is underway. Can they give us the cup-set we all want to wrap up the weekend?

20:05 CET - In the final Serie A fixture of the weekend, Jose Mourinho’s up-and-down Roma host Atalanta.

They couldn’t be closer in the table - Roma are in eighth place on 28 points with Atalanta one place and one point ahead of them. Both sides will be desperate for a win that would see either leapfrog Lazio.

Follow the match from 20:45 CET with our live audio commentary.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:55 CET - Juventus have come back to edge lowly 10-man Salernitana 2-1 in Serie A. It was looking like it wasn’t going to be the Old Lady’s night but Dusan Vlahovic netted a winner in injury time to steal it. They remain two points behind league leaders Inter.

Serie A's top five Flashscore

19:24 CET - Arsenal had chance after chance against Liverpool but it was the Reds who got the goals that mattered. An own goal from Jakub Kiwior and a late-late second from Luis Diaz were the difference in the FA Cup clash at the Emirates, it finished 2-0.

Heartbreaking for the Gunners but you have to take your chances.

Key match stats Flashscore

18:48 CET - After beating Salernitana 6-1 just three days ago in the cup, Juventus are struggling against them today in the league. At half time, Salernitana are leading 1-0. Can they hold on for just their third win of the Serie A season?

18:30 CET - Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford scored an absolute beauty in their 3-0 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup earlier. Take a look at this one!

18:18 CET - Somehow at half time it is still goalless at the Emirates. Arsenal have had a whole host of chances, notching five shots on goal and an xG score of 1.26. Liverpool have barely threatened.

Will the Gunners come to rue their wastefulness? Follow the second half here.

Key stats at half time Flashscore

18:10 CET - You might have noticed that Arsenal are playing in an all-white kit. It’s not an homage to their neighbours Spurs but rather part of a campaign to raise awareness for knife crime in the UK.

18:04 CET - Over in Spain, Sevilla have struggled to a 2-1 win in their Copa del Rey tie with second-tier Ferrol. Juanlu Sanchez spared their blushed in the 87th minute.

17:20 CET - With title rivals Inter winning yesterday, the pressure is on Juventus ahead of their clash with Salernitana, which begins at 18:00 CET.

How Juventus and Salernitana line up Flashscore

17:15 CET - Next up in England is the day's main event, Arsenal vs Liverpool, and the big team news is that Virgil van Dijk misses out through injury. Kick-off is in 15 minutes.

Arsenal vs Liverpool lineups Flashscore

17:08 CET - The afternoon's FA Cup action is over, and while Manchester City won with ease, fellow Premier League sides West Ham, Luton and Nottingham Forest were all held to draws by lower-league opponents and will have to contest replays.

17:00 CET - In Italy, Napoli's nightmare of a Serie A season has continued with the reigning champions losing 3-0 to Torino. As a result of that result and Lazio's 2-1 win over Udinese, Walter Mazzarri's side have dropped down to ninth.

Read more here

Napoli are dropping down the table Flashscore

16:51 CET - The standout Coupe de France clash today was Lens vs Monaco, and it was a clash that delivered, with the hosts coming back from 2-0 down only to lose on penalties.

Elsewhere, there was so nearly a major upset, with fifth-tier side Thionville only losing 1-0 to Marseille, keeping their opponents at bay for just over an hour.

14:45 CET - Next up in Serie A, Napoli travel to Torino and Udinese host Lazio.

14:40 CET - There are a whole bunch of games to kick off at 15:00 CET in the FA Cup - six matches and three Premier League clubs in action. Manchester City take on Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest host Blackpool and West Ham play Bristol City.

The big one is undoubtedly the last fixture of the day, however, as Arsenal host Liverpool at 17:30 CET. Stay tuned for the major results and hopefully, a Cup-set or two!

14:22 CET - AC Milan have beaten Empoli with ease, winning 3-0 to move six points clear in third with Fiorentina and Bologna dropping points earlier this weekend.

Key match stats Flashscore

11:55 CET - Empoli are really struggling this year in Serie A. They are second from bottom but a win today would see them jump out of the relegation zone. The only problem is, they are hosting third-placed Milan. Can they upset the odds?

Follow the match from 12:30 CET here.

Starting lineups Flashscore

10:27 CET - Hello and happy Sunday! There's plenty of football today to take your mind off the weekend ending, including an FA Cup clash between Arsenal and Liverpool this evening, which will be followed by Roma vs Atalanta in Serie A.

First up today though is AC Milan's game away to Empoli, which will kick off in just over two hours.