Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman suspended for three games after stick toss

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman (29) was suspended for three games for throwing his stick toward officials after Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety revealed the ruling Monday after a phone hearing with Hartman to discuss his unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hartman apparently was upset that Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin was not penalized for high-sticking him late in the third period.

After Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault's game-ending empty-net goal in OT, Hartman tossed his stick in the officials' direction. He received a 10-minute game misconduct penalty for using abusive language.

"The game is over and Hartman is off the bench and into the tunnel when he chooses to return to the bench area and launch his stick onto the ice, in the direction of the officials and players from both teams," a Department of Player Safety official said in an explanation video.

"While we acknowledge Hartman's argument that he was not trying to hurt or hit anyone with his stick, Hartman himself acknowledges his actions are unprofessional, unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

The official said Hartman's status as a repeat offender was taken into account. Hartman previously has been fined seven times and suspended three times in his 10-year career, including a two-game ban for tripping in November.

Now he will miss Minnesota's three home games this week against the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets as the Wild battle for a wild-card spot. The league said he will forfeit $62,195.13 based on his average salary, with the money going to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Hartman has 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) and 72 penalty minutes in 68 games this season. He has 275 points (126 goals, 149 assists) and 577 PIM in 574 career games with four teams.