Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman suspended for three games after stick toss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman suspended for three games after stick toss
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman suspended for three games after stick toss
Hartman has been fined seven times and suspended three times in his 10-year career
Hartman has been fined seven times and suspended three times in his 10-year career
Reuters
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman (29) was suspended for three games for throwing his stick toward officials after Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety revealed the ruling Monday after a phone hearing with Hartman to discuss his unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hartman apparently was upset that Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin was not penalized for high-sticking him late in the third period.

After Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault's game-ending empty-net goal in OT, Hartman tossed his stick in the officials' direction. He received a 10-minute game misconduct penalty for using abusive language.

"The game is over and Hartman is off the bench and into the tunnel when he chooses to return to the bench area and launch his stick onto the ice, in the direction of the officials and players from both teams," a Department of Player Safety official said in an explanation video.

"While we acknowledge Hartman's argument that he was not trying to hurt or hit anyone with his stick, Hartman himself acknowledges his actions are unprofessional, unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

The official said Hartman's status as a repeat offender was taken into account. Hartman previously has been fined seven times and suspended three times in his 10-year career, including a two-game ban for tripping in November.

Now he will miss Minnesota's three home games this week against the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets as the Wild battle for a wild-card spot. The league said he will forfeit $62,195.13 based on his average salary, with the money going to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Hartman has 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) and 72 penalty minutes in 68 games this season. He has 275 points (126 goals, 149 assists) and 577 PIM in 574 career games with four teams.

Mentions
HockeyNHLHartman RyanMinnesota WildAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NHL roundup: Dallas Stars and Vancouver Hurricanes win to seal playoff bids
NHL roundup: Predators stretch point streak to 17 games after victory over Red Wings
NHL roundup: Auston Matthews stars in Leafs' dominant win over Caps
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Rangers edge past Flyers in OT to clinch play-off berth
NHL Weekly: A captain left out, matching Pavel Bure and Nashville continue to impress
NHL roundup: Anthony Cirelli sends Lightning past Ducks in overtime
NHL roundup: Capitals post shootout win over Hurricanes, Avalanche victorious again
NHL roundup: Artemi Panarin's hat-trick leads Rangers past Bruins
NHL roundup: Predators rally past Sharks to extend point streak
Most Read
Jannik Sinner coach Darren Cahill believes 'tennis in great hands' after Miami win
How the Premier League title race stands with nine games to go
Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille
Germany shirt font to change after football fans make Nazi comparison

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings