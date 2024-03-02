NHL roundup: Coyotes beat Senators to bring an end to 14-game skid

Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli
Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli
Reuters
Dylan Guenther scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the visiting Arizona Coyotes snapped a 14-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Arizona's Matias Maccelli collected a goal and two assists and Nick Schmaltz, Michael Carcone, J.J. Moser and Guenther had one of each. Schmaltz had one of his team's two power-play goals and won 10 of 13 faceoffs.

Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who were 0-12-2 since beating the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 22. The Friday win prevented the team from matching the franchise record for the longest winless streak in a season, which was set by the then-Phoenix Coyotes in 2003-04.

Ottawa's Vladimir Tarasenko and Shane Pinto each recorded a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson also scored to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games. Anton Forsberg turned aside 25 shots for the Senators, who have lost three in a row after a 3-0-1 stretch.

Capitals 5, Flyers 2

Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists for Washington, who scored five unanswered goals to defeat visiting Philadelphia.

Hendrix Lapierre, Tom Wilson and Max Pacioretty each had two assists for the Capitals, who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Alex Ovechkin, Sonny Milano, John Carlson and Anthony Mantha scored goals, and Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves.

Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist, Bobby Brink also scored and Morgan Frost had two assists for the Flyers, who have lost five of seven (2-4-1). Samuel Ersson made 16 saves.

Ducks 4, Devils 3

Lukas Dostal sparkled in net with 52 saves and Frank Vatrano scored twice as host Anaheim edged New Jersey.

Dostal capped his performance by staring down Devils star Jack Hughes on a penalty shot with 2.1 seconds remaining in regulation. Max Jones collected one goal and one assist and Adam Henrique added a goal for the Ducks, who won for the second consecutive night.

Hughes and Tyler Toffoli each posted one goal and one assist and Timo Meier also scored for the Devils, who have dropped two of their past three games. Starting goalie Nico Daws was pulled after surrendering four goals on 14 shots through the first two periods. Akira Schmid stopped nine shots in relief.

