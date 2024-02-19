NHL roundup: Rangers battle back from brink to shock Islanders in OT

Artemi Panarin (32) scored 10 seconds into overtime on Sunday night to cap a wild comeback by the New York Rangers, who overcame a two-goal third-period deficit to beat the New York Islanders 6-5 in a Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson turned the puck over just after the extra session's opening faceoff, and Panarin shuffled the puck before beating Ilya Sorokin.

Erik Gustafsson scored early in the first, Vincent Trocheck collected a pair of goals in the second and Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored power-play goals late in the third to force overtime for the Rangers, who trailed 4-1 before winning their seventh straight.

Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal scored within a span of just over three minutes early in the first period before Anders Lee scored in the second and Alexander Romanov scored in the third for the Islanders, who fell to 3-3-3 under coach Patrick Roy.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves for the Rangers, who are 5-0-0 in outdoor games. Sorokin recorded 32 saves for the Islanders, who are 0-1-1 in outdoor games.

Adrian Kempe's second goal of the game, a short-handed tally late in the third, gave visiting Los Angeles a win over Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins, who have lost four of five. Tristan Jarry picked up his third straight loss, tallying 31 saves. Los Angeles goaltender Cam Talbot got his first win since December 23, making 29 saves.

Both teams had their pregame routine altered, as the players were on the benches for an extended ceremony to retire former Pittsburgh superstar winger Jaromir Jagr's No. 68.

Devon Toews scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period as Colorado beat Arizona in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his home point streak to 26 games, Jack Johnson also had a goal and an assist and Ross Colton added a goal for Colorado, which played its first home game since January 26. Alexandar Georgiev turned away 28 shots for the Avalanche.

Matt Dumba had a goal and an assist, Logan Cooley and Lawson Crouse also scored and Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for Arizona, which lost its ninth straight (0-8-1).