NHL roundup: Wild end skid with victory over reeling Blackhawks

Marcus Foligno and Jacob Lucchini scored and Vinni Lettieri had two assists as the visiting Minnesota Wild edged the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots to help the Wild snap a two-game losing streak.

Petr Mrazek made 23 saves and Nick Foligno, Marcus' brother, scored for Chicago, who matched their season-worst skid with a fifth straight defeat.

Lettieri swooped in to corral a Lukas Reichel turnover and found Marcus Foligno in front of the net for the tiebreaking goal at 10:07 of the third period.

William Nylander had two goals and an assist and Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves as Toronto defeated visiting Dallas.

John Tavares added a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs, who were 3-for-3 on the power play and won for the fourth time in five games. Auston Matthews added a goal and an assist and Mitchell Marner also scored.

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice - one on a penalty shot - for the Stars, who had their four-game winning streak end. Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston also scored. Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped 26 shots.

Jonathan Quick made 18 saves, Jimmy Vesey scored twice and New York beat visiting Tampa Bay.

Vesey scored his first goal early in the second period and added an empty-net tally shortly after Tampa Bay forward Anthony Cirelli's wrist shot missed wide right with 1:21 remaining in regulation.

Brandon Hagel scored for the Lightning, who had 22 shots blocked, saw a three-game winning streak end and lost for the second time in 10 games (8-2-0). Tampa Bay also lost Mikhail Sergachev to a scary lower-body injury in the second period when the defenseman collided with New York's Alexis Lafreniere.