Ireland midfielder James McClean joins Wrexham from Wigan Athletic

McLean donning his Wrexham shirt
McLean donning his Wrexham shirt
Ireland midfielder James McClean (34) has joined Wrexham from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, the League Two club said on Friday.

McClean, who recently earned his 100th cap for the national team during the European qualifiers, signed a one-season contract with the option for an extension.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, gained worldwide recognition last season when the Welsh club secured a return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence. They begin their League Two campaign at home against MK Dons on Saturday.

