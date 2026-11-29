Argentina ended their Nations Championship campaign on a high with a morale-boosting 34-26 win over ⁠Scotland at Twickenham on Sunday to secure seventh place.

The Pumas, who had won one of their previous seven tests, produced an excellent ‌performance to outscore the flat Scots by five tries to four.

Standoff Tomas Albornoz contributed ‌14 points to move to the top of the individual ‌points-scoring standings for the tournament on 57 with the final between South ‌Africa and France being played later on Sunday.

It was a disappointing ‌end to the championship for Scotland who made too many errors in a frustrating display.

The previous four meetings had delivered an average of 72 points per ‌game so tries were expected and Scotland took ⁠the lead with a seventh-minute ‌try from scrumhalf Jamie Dobie after a terrific break from Huw Jones.

Argentina, though, ​hit straight back with Toulon flyhalf Albornoz slicing through the Scotland defence to touch down.

Argentina had a second try ruled out ​after an intervention by the Television Match Official for a knock-on by full-back Geronimo Prisciantelli. But it was only a temporary reprieve ⁠as left wing Ignacio ​Mendy sped over from Prisciantelli in the 28th minute.

Right wing Rodrigo Isgro got in on the act four minutes later from a smart blind-side switch by the Pumas’ half-backs as Argentina took a 17-7 lead ‌into the interval.

Scotland hit back four minutes into the second half with a close-range try by flanker Rory Darge after some good phase play with Argentina losing prop Rodrigo Martinez to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Jones in the build-up.

Opposite number Rory Sutherland followed him to the bin for pulling down a rapidly retreating driving maul and when Martinez returned, the Pumas’ pack rolled Julian Montoya over the line for his 17th international try in the 55th.

Three ‌minutes later No 8 Juan Martin Scelzo, the player of the ​match, dummied his way past Finn Russell and over after ‌a midfield break to pull Argentina clear.

Scotland hit back through replacement Tom Jordan in the 63rd minute after a burst from Darge but had left themselves too much to do and Argentina closed out a deserved win with a penalty from Albornoz.

George Horne's ⁠score for the Scots with ⁠the final play of ‌the game was a mere consolation.

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