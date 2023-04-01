AFCON 2023: Burkina Faso's Hubert Velud latest Cup of Nations coaching casualty

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Burkina Faso's Hubert Velud latest Cup of Nations coaching casualty
Burkina Faso's Hubert Velud latest Cup of Nations coaching casualty
Burkina Faso were knocked out in the last-16
Burkina Faso were knocked out in the last-16
AFP
Burkina Faso have decided not to renew the contract of coach Hubert Velud (64) after their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 exit, the country’s football federation said on Friday.

Burkina Faso were eliminated by neighbours Mali in the first knockout round, having finished second in their group behind Angola but ahead of top seeded Algeria. Velud was making a belated first appearance on the bench at the Cup of Nations.

The Frenchman was shot in the arm in an attack on the Togo team bus by separatists in the Angolan enclave of Cabinda on the eve of the 2010 Cup of Nations finals. He and the rest of the Togo side went home before the tournament started.

Velud then got Sudan to the last finals in Cameroon two years ago but was fired weeks before the kick off after a poor performance at the 2021 Arab Cup in Qatar.

He joins the list of coaches who have already departed after the Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria), Rui Vitoria (Egypt), Tom Saintfiet (Gambia), Chris Hughton (Ghana), Baciro Cande (Guinea Bissau), Jean-Louis Gasset (Ivory Coast), Adel Amrouche (Tanzania) and Jalel Kadri (Tunisia) have all left their posts in recent weeks.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsBurkina FasoAfrican football
Related Articles
Mali set up AFCON quarter-final with hosts Ivory Coast after beating Burkina Faso
Unbeaten Angola see off Burkina Faso to top Group D at AFCON
Late Bounedjah equaliser spares Algeria's blushes against Burkina Faso
Show more
Football
Premier League managers unconvinced by 'blue card' sin bin proposal
Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City not to take struggling Everton for granted
London at the heart of Nigeria’s bid for Africa Cup of Nations glory
The Premier League has never seen so many goals scored - but why?
Bukayo Saka likely to be fit as cautious Arsenal visit to city rivals West Ham
Thiago injury 'not good news', says Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of Burnley clash
Marcus Rashford can use 'wake-up call' to improve United form says Solskjaer
Hack the weekend: will Brighton surprise Tottenham for the second time in two months?
Erik ten Hag demands more improvement from Manchester United's young stars
Alonso: Leverkusen must be 'almost perfect' against undermanned Bayern
Most Read
UEFA Nations League draw: France & Italy placed in same group, Germany to face Netherlands
Inter Miami sorry for Lionel Messi's Hong Kong absence amidst controversy
Editors' Picks: Top-of-the-table clashes, continental finals and Super Bowl LVIII
OPINION: Teams should not be policed for their celebrations

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings