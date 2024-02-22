Champions League Best XI: A perfect performance from De Bruyne, Mbappe delivers

The first legs of the Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 are over, and we've selected the eleven players who have impressed the most over the past few evenings.

Our selection is based on our internal rating system, which takes into account numerous individual match statistics such as goals, shots on target, successful passes and tackles won.

Without further ado, here is our best XI from the first legs.

The best eleven from the first legs of the round of 16 Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Andriy Lunin - Real Madrid - Second time in Champions League Best XI

Andriy Lunin is the first goalkeeper to make it into the Champions League Best XI for the second time. The Ukrainian made a total of nine saves in Real Madrid's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Defence

Ruben Dias - Manchester City - First time in Champions League Best XI

Ruben Dias makes no compromises and is notorious for his physical defending, but in Manchester City's 3-1 win in Copenhagen, the Portuguese also shone with his passing. 126 of his 133 passes reached a team-mate, which equates to a 94.7 per cent success rate.

Otavio - FC Porto - First time in Champions League Best XI

Otavio moved to Porto in the winter for a fee of 12 million euros from league rivals Famalicao, and after his excellent performance in Porto's 1-0 win over Arsenal, the 21-year-old looks set to soon be a household name to fans outside of Portugal.

A Champions League debut to remember for Otavio Profimedia

Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid - Second time in Champions League Best XI

Eduardo Camavinga didn't put a foot wrong in the 1-0 win in Leipzig, recording a pass rate of 92.8 per cent and intercepting three opposition passes.

Midfield

Rodri - Manchester City - Second time in Champions League Best XI

Rodri had an impeccable tackle success rate of 100 per cent in the 3-1 win over Copenhagen. The Spaniard also played his part going forward, making four key passes.

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City - First time in Champions League Best XI

Shortly before half-time, Bernardo Silva scored the all-important goal to give City a 2-1 lead. It was the 29-year-old's first Champions League goal of the season.

Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City - First time in Champions League Best XI

He's back! Kevin de Bruyne has finally overcome his thigh injury, and the Belgian is playing as if he had never been away. The 32-year-old directed the numerous attacks of defending champions Man City all night with his passes. He also scored the opening goal in the 10th minute and was credited with an assist for each of the other two. Our system therefore gave him a perfect 10.

De Bruyne was almost unstoppable in Copenhagen AFP/StatsPerform

Phil Foden - Manchester City - Third time in Champions League Best XI

The last Man City player, promise! Phil Foden is having a lot of fun in Europe this season and has now made it into our Best XI three times. Rightly so too, as he dazzled with a goal and an assist against Copenhagen.

Brahim Diaz - Real Madrid - First time in Champions League Best XI

Real Madrid struggled in Leipzig for a good while, being lucky not to fall behind in the first half, but shortly after the break, Brahim Diaz eased the pressure on his team with a stroke of genius. The Spaniard secured the ball on the right wing, outpaced three opponents and flicked the ball into the far corner. A goal that even Jude Bellingham would be proud of.

Attack

Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan - First time in Champions League Best XI

Lautaro Martinez led Inter to a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid. Marko Arnautovic scored the winning goal for the Nerazzurri, but the Argentinian was their standout performer.

Kylian Mbappe - Paris SG - First time in Champions League Best XI

PSG didn't exactly sparkle in their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad, but did at least impress in their efficiency. Superstar Mbappe put the French champions ahead in the 58th minute from a corner kick, getting his 44th goal in Europe's top completion.