Joshua Kimmich header sends Bayern past Arsenal and into Champions League semi-finals

Bayern Munich kept their 2023/24 trophy hopes alive with a 1-0 second-leg win against Arsenal, sending them to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals and denying the Gunners a ticket to the last four for the first time in 15 years.

Arsenal kept possession nicely under the fog of Bayern supporters’ pre-match pyrotechnic display, but they could ill afford to have clouded judgement when dealing with Harry Kane, who prodded wide with just a few minutes played.

The England skipper required just one goal to eclipse Wayne Rooney as the all-time top scorer against the Gunners, and that strike looked increasingly likely to be on the cards as Bayern began to find their rhythm.

A brilliant one-touch move saw Ben White deflect Noussair Mazraoui’s cross just past the post before Jamal Musiala forced a diving save out of David Raya with a long-range drive.

The visitors had a bright spark in Gabriel Martinelli, however, and the Brazilian was key as play started to shift to the other end. Manuel Neuer had to improvise to stop Martin Odegaard’s effort, while the legendary stopper showed excellent initiative – as always – to come out and collect on more than one occasion.

Those chances were merely a warm-up for the second half, which began with Leon Goretzka looping a header against the woodwork before Guerreiro smashed against the same post on the follow-up.

The hosts continued to push, and their effort played dividends as the Allianz Arena erupted just past the hour mark. Guerreiro refused to give up on Leroy Sané’s cross, sending it back into the area where Joshua Kimmich came steaming in to bullet his header past Raya.

Perhaps it was an intent to replicate their back-to-back 5-1 wins against Arsenal at this ground that kept Bayern searching for more, and they easily could have stretched their lead through Sane moments later.

Odegaard’s attempt was stopped at the near post by Neuer as Arsenal searched desperately for a leveller, but some stoic defending rendered their efforts not quite enough.

Any disappointment from losing out on the Bundesliga title at the weekend were put aside at the final whistle, with just one more round now standing between Bayern and a trip to Wembley in June.

It might be of little consolation to Arsenal fans, but at least Mikel Arteta can now switch focus to the Premier League, with hopes of a first title in 20 years still very much alive.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

