Argentina expect tough Copa America title defence, says manager Scaloni

Argentina expect tough Copa America title defence, says manager Scaloni

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during the press conference from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during the press conference from the Mercedes-Benz StadiumReuters
World Cup winners Argentina must put recent success behind them when they begin their Copa America title defence, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday ahead of their opening game against Canada.

The tournament brings together 10 South American teams and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean in the second Copa hosted by the United States.

Scaloni said his team must raise their game to win the title again, as facing CONCACAF teams was no easier than playing a European or South American sides.

"We are talking about things that have already passed. (Winning the World Cup and the Copa America) was very nice but it's over," the Argentine manager told a news conference.

"Football matches are all different, there are no easier games than others. A lot of things can happen. The difficulty of France, Brazil or Canada can be the same.

"It will be a difficult Copa America as always, we are prepared for what is to come. We are doing well, with clear ideas and knowing the difficulty of this tournament."

Ahead of their opening match against Canada on Thursday, the 46-year-old said enjoying the game had been the key to his team's success after failing to win the 2015 and 2016 Copa finals and a semi-final exit in 2019.

"Beyond the titles, we have enjoyed a lot. It's a pleasure to watch how (the players) give their all," he said. "That leads to being able to achieve things. We have shown that even if we didn't win like in 2019, we were able to continue and show you can do things.

Argentina also take on Peru and Chile in Group A.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaArgentinaCanada
