Newcastle beat Blackburn in the FA Cup after being forced to penalties

Newcastle United booked their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals after an absorbing tie with Blackburn Rovers was won by the visitors 4-3 on penalties. The result extends the Magpies’ impressive record in fifth-round ties to nine consecutive wins.

Still looking for their first victory under new boss John Eustace, Blackburn knew a home cup tie against Premier League opposition provided the perfect opportunity to inject some much-needed confidence into a stuttering campaign.

The opening stages were somewhat cagey with clear-cut chances at a premium, although Rovers talisman Sammie Szmodics threatened the visitors’ goal with a rasping strike that rippled the side-netting.

The hosts came close again shortly before the half-hour mark, but Martin Dubravka reacted well to tip Tyrhys Dolan’s low effort around the post.

Both sides continued to probe for a breakthrough with half-time approaching, however, Sean Longstaff could only direct an angled strike against the legs of Aynsley Pears, while at the other end, Szmodics saw a powerful effort deflected narrowly over the bar.

Match stats ('2-1' to Newcastle to signify final result) Flashscore

Blackburn carried their momentum into the early stages of the second half, and Dúbravka once again came to the visitors’ rescue, saving well from John Buckley’s long-range strike.

Determined to gain a foothold in the contest, Newcastle gradually improved as the second half progressed, but Jamaal Lascelles’ goal-bound header was superbly blocked inside the six-yard box before Pears thwarted Anthony Gordon with another chance shortly afterward.

Not to be denied, the visitors made their pressure count with 19 minutes remaining when substitute Miguel Almirón picked out Gordon inside the box, and the winger kept his cool to sweep a clinical first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Undeterred by that setback, the hosts found a swift response just eight minutes later, as competition top scorer Szmodics lashed home a rebound from close range after Dilan Markanday’s initial effort had been turned onto the woodwork by Dúbravka.

The end-to-end nature of the contest showed no signs of slowing down heading into the closing stages, and Blackburn came agonisignly close to a late winner when Yasin Ayari’s deflected strike from range was repelled by Dúbravka.

That sent the match into ET, and Pears produced a stunning double save to deny Gordon and Longstaff, while Dúbravka stood firm to thwart Szmodics.

Despite further half-chances for both sides, it ultimately came down to the lottery of a shootout, and Dúbravka rose to the occasion saving from Szmodics and Dominic Hyam to earn Newcastle a third successive H2H win for the first time in over 40 years.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Szmodics failed to convert his spot-kick Profimedia

