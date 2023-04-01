Newcastle stay composed to dump rivals Sunderland out of FA Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Newcastle stay composed to dump rivals Sunderland out of FA Cup
Newcastle stay composed to dump rivals Sunderland out of FA Cup
Isak and Gordon celebrate
Isak and Gordon celebrate
Profimedia
North East bragging rights are going back over the Tyne-Wear bridge to Newcastle United, as the Magpies beat their arch-rivals Sunderland 3-0 to advance beyond the FA Cup third round for the first time since 2019/20.

While the opening stages of the first Wear-Tyne derby in eight years were a little anit-climatic on the pitch, a raucous atmosphere in the stands was providing more than enough entertainment.

Blood and thunder was the main order of play, but there was a sense that a moment of magic was needed to really ignite the game - something Sean Longstaff almost provided on two occasions, but both his efforts from six-yards out never really threatened to break the deadlock.

As it happened, it was more of a stroke of luck that opened the scoring - with Newcastle the beneficiaries of it. Joelinton was the architect, breaking down the inside left, and while Alexander Isak was waiting to tap in his teasing delivery, Dan Ballard didn’t give him the chance, turning the ball into his own net from under the Swede’s nose.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

Newcastle certainly grew into the game as it went on, and they could probably count themselves a little unlucky not to have taken a two-goal lead into the break when Miguel Almiron’s acrobatic effort drifted narrowly wide of the post.

In truth, trailing by just a solitary goal at HT was probably something Sunderland would’ve been fairly content with, but within a minute of the restart, they shot themselves in the foot.

Pierre Ekwah had his pocket picked on the edge of his own area by Almirón, who took the unselfish route of squaring for Isak to strike into the corner of an empty net.

That didn’t necessarily throw Michael Beale’s side off too much, and they almost hit back instantly when Alex Pritchard’s 30-yard rocket crashed off the crossbar.

Pritchard looked most likely to grab a consolation for the hosts, and he did at least force Martin Dúbravka into his first meaningful action of the afternoon 15 minutes from time when he beat away his curling effort.

That proved to be as close as the Mackems came to salvaging an ounce of pride, and there was yet more misery heaped upon them when Isak converted from the penalty spot, as they missed the chance to win a fourth-straight home H2H for the first time ever.

Newcastle players and fans celebrate
Profimedia

Newcastle were the beneficiaries of their misfortune, with the massive win not only easing some pressure on Eddie Howe, but also ending a nine-match winless run against their bitter foes.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballFA CupSunderlandNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Newcastle's Eddie Howe says he has support from club despite dire run
Sunderland apologise after the stadium bar is redecorated with Newcastle slogans
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Late drama sees Inter edge Verona, Newcastle beat Sunderland in FA Cup
Updated
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays amid busier schedule
Last-gasp Fratessi goal helps Inter beat Verona and go five points clear in Serie A
Tottenham 'on the verge' of completing loan move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner
Transfer News LIVE: Werner linked with Spurs, Varane attracting Saudi interest
Updated
Japanese champions Vissel Kobe confirm departure of midfielder Juan Mata
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gunning for glory on all four fronts
Tottenham boss Postecoglou pleased with Pedro Porro's progress
Former Brazil player and manager Mario Zagallo dies at the age of 92
Most Read
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat
Transfer News LIVE: Werner linked with Spurs, Varane attracting Saudi interest
Football Tracker: Late drama sees Inter edge Verona, Newcastle beat Sunderland in FA Cup
Dominic Thiem into Australian Open main draw after withdrawal of Reilly Opelka

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings