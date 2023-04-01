Carlo Ancelotti extends Real Madrid contract until 2026

Carlo Ancelotti on the bench at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (64) has extended his contract with the club until 2026, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach's contract until June 30th, 2026," Real said in a statement.

Ancelotti has been at Real since 2021, having previously managed the club from 2013 to 2015.

In March of this year, then Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues told Reuters that Ancelotti was his main target for the position of national team coach.