Joao Felix's brilliant overhead kick helps Barcelona keep pressure on Real Madrid

Felix scored a spectacular bicycle kick against Cadiz
Felix scored a spectacular bicycle kick against Cadiz
AFP
An acrobatic strike from Joao Felix (24) helped Barcelona put pressure on Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race after a 1-0 win at the home of Cadiz - a sixth successive win in all competitions for Xavi’s side.

A raft of changes from their gripping 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek threatened to test Barcelona’s squad depth, and they consequently looked unlike their usual selves in the early stages. Cadiz were spurred on by a passionate home crowd, and what started as success on the counter progressed into full-on attack.

The first big opportunities of the match fell in a single passage of play to Javi Hernandez and Juanmi, both of whom forced saves out of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Normal service resumed as the visitors established a foothold, and Conan Ledesma did well to stop Hector Fort’s cross from dipping straight into the top corner. That chance served as a warning to Cadiz, one which they failed to heed as Barcelona drew first blood in spectacular fashion.

Marcos Alonso’s corner was flicked on by a defender, and Felix produced a magnificent overhead kick to bury it into the bottom corner from close range.

Felix celebrates giving his side the lead
AFP

It perhaps should have been two before half-time as Barca built off that opener, but Victor Chust was in the right place at the right time to scramble Fermin Lopez’s effort off the line.

The second half started in much the same way as the first, and a barrage of attacks saw Juanmi’s effort ruled offside and Chust’s header fly just past the post. The away side weren’t without chances of their own, as Ferran Torres had his shot blocked and Felix thundered against the post – although it likely would have been ruled out for offside had it gone in.

Their inability to double the lead led to a nervy final 15 minutes, but Ter Stegen was unfazed as he plucked Diadie Samassekou’s thunderous drive away from the top corner.

The Blaugrana back line remained solid until the final whistle, sealing a clean sheet for a sixth league game on the bounce – all of which have featured 17-year-old defensive sensation Pau Cubarsi.

Despite failing to make up any of the three-point gap between Celta Vigo and safety, Mauricio Pellegrino will certainly take positives from his side’s performance as they look to extend their four-season stay in Spain’s top division.

Cadiz vs Barcelona match stats
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Felix (FC Barcelona)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

