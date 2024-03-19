Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback
Updated
Courtois is set to be out for several more weeks
Courtois is set to be out for several more weeks
Profimedia
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (31) will be out of action for several weeks after incurring a meniscus tear in his right knee during training on Tuesday, the LaLiga club said.

The Belgian international had been expected to return to Real's squad after an ACL tear in his left knee last August. He underwent an MRI scan later on Tuesday that confirmed the damage to his right knee.

"Following tests carried out today, our player Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a ruptured internal meniscus in his right knee," the club said in a statement.

Courtois is now unlikely to play for Madrid in the rest of the current campaign, while he had already ruled out featuring for Belgium at the European Championships in the summer.

Ukrainian Andriy Lunin has won coach Carlo Ancelotti's trust as Madrid's goalkeeper in recent months, ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, on loan from Chelsea.

Ancelotti said on Friday that he was optimistic about soon being able to count on both Courtois and Brazil defender Eder Militao, who also suffered a torn ACL in August.

Ancelotti had said the plan was for them to play two friendlies against Real's youth team during the international break before returning to the first team for the final stretch of the season.

Courtois had returned to training before his injury
Profimedia

"They (Courtois and Militao) have started to work with the group, completing normal training sessions," Ancelotti told a press conference on Friday.

"I think they will be able to make it (to the first leg against City). In fact, the idea is that they will be available on March 31st, for the LaLiga match against Athletic Bilbao, but we won't risk anything, that's more than clear."

LaLiga leaders Madrid face Champions League winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals of this season's competition.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaCourtois ThibautReal MadridBelgium
Related Articles
Real Madrid slam referee for not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr
Vinicius shines as Real Madrid outclass Osasuna to go 10 points clear in LaLiga
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti calls for a 'zero tolerance' policy of racist abuse in LaLiga
Show more
Football
Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game with Real Madrid
Updated
Race for the Scudetto: Pulisic inspires Milan, Maldini nets stunner & Bologna impress again
Finidi George set to lead Nigeria in friendly internationals against Ghana and Mali
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Updated
Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Manchester City to play Barcelona and Chelsea on US pre-season tour
Jon Dahl Tomasson set to begin new Sweden era with Sebastian Larsson in tow
Toni Kroos relaxed about new deal with Real Madrid and Germany comeback
Germany teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic to miss matches against France and Netherlands
Most Read
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Luis Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau
Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings