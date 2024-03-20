Real Madrid keeper Courtois undergoes successful surgery after meniscus tear

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid keeper Courtois undergoes successful surgery after meniscus tear
Real Madrid keeper Courtois undergoes successful surgery after meniscus tear
Courtois has yet to play for his club in this campaign
Courtois has yet to play for his club in this campaign
Reuters
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (31) has undergone a successful surgery after sustaining a meniscus tear in his right knee during training, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

The Belgium international will be out of action for several weeks after incurring the injury on Tuesday.

"Courtois will begin his recovery process in the coming days," Real said in a statement.

Courtois was expected to return to Real's squad after spending several months on the sidelines following an ACL tear in his left knee in August.

He made 31 league appearances for Real last season but is yet to play for his club in this campaign.

Real, who are top of the LaLiga standings and eight points above rivals Barcelona, host Athletic Bilbao on March 31st.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaCourtois ThibautReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback
Updated
Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game with Real Madrid
Updated
Real Madrid slam referee for not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr
Show more
Football
Spanish police search football federation headquarters in corruption probe
Updated
PSG's Lee Kang-In apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up
Liverpool appoint Bournemouth technical director Hughes as new sporting director
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Updated
Richarlison urges players to seek help for mental health issues
Japan warns fans not to go to North Korea for World Cup qualifier
Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil
Regulator plans cause rift between Premier League and EFL clubs
EXCLUSIVE: Rui Vitoria on Egypt's AFCON exit, managing Salah & Portuguese football
Most Read
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback
Race for the Scudetto: Pulisic inspires Milan, Maldini nets stunner & Bologna impress again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings