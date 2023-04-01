Real Madrid sweep past Villarreal to go top of LaLiga as Jude Bellingham scores again

Real Madrid returned to the top of the LaLiga table with a 4-1 victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, extending their unbeaten top-flight run to 13 games in the process.

Last week’s 1-1 draw against Real Betis might have seen Real forfeit their LaLiga lead to underdogs Girona, but they had the chance to return to the summit - albeit provisionally ahead of the Blanquivermells’ clash versus Deportivo Alavés on Monday night - against Villarreal, who came into this clash with just one win in their previous five league fixtures.

There was little to write home about during the opening 20 minutes, with Brahim Díaz’s effort from a tight angle that was pushed behind for a corner by Filip Jörgensen the only real opening.

However, shortly past the half’s midway point, Los Blancos made the breakthrough, as Jude Bellingham headed Luka Modrić’s delightful first-time chipped pass into the corner.

Match stats Statsperform

Despite falling behind, Villarreal offered little going forward and generally looked lethargic. Real weren’t in top gear themselves, but they still went into the break two to the good following Rodrygo’s close-range strike that was ultimately given following a VAR check for offside.

It would have been the perfect opening 45 minutes for Carlo Ancelotti had he not lost David Alaba to what looked like a serious knee injury.

However, as the old cliché goes, 2-0 is often the most dangerous scoreline and, within 10 minutes of the restart, El Submarino Amarillo halved the deficit. José Luis Morales was the goalscorer, running onto Gerard Moreno’s well-weighted pass before striking into the bottom corner despite Andriy Lunin’s best efforts.

That strike, though, only seemed to spur Real on, and before the midway point of the second period, they were three to the good. First, Díaz created some space for himself in the penalty area courtesy of some quick feet before burying into the corner, and Modric then capped a fine individual performance with a goal of his own as he slotted beyond Jörgensen’s desperate dive down low.

Modric scored Madrid's fourth Profimedia

After that, the scoreboard operator was not troubled further as Madrid saw out the game with ease.

All in all, this was an impressive display from the 14-time European champions, and they will round off 2023 with a trip to Alavés as they continue their quest for the title.

Villarreal, meanwhile, won their UEFA Europa League group in midweek with a 3-2 victory over Stade Rennais, but this defeat leaves them just three points above the relegation zone after 17 matchdays - they will look to bounce back quickly and move away from trouble as soon as possible.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

