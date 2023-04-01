Orel Mangala joins Lyon on loan from Nottingham Forest with option to buy

Mangala scored two goals for Forest in the league

Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala (25) has joined Olympique Lyonnais on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, both clubs said on Thursday.

Lyon paid Forest 10 million pounds ($12.74 million) for the loan transfer of the player until June 30th, the Ligue 1 side said. The deal includes a purchase option at an additional 15 million pounds plus a maximum of three million pounds in add-ons.

Mangala, a youth product of Belgium's Anderlecht, joined Forest from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in 2022 and made 47 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals.

He made his Belgium debut in 2022 and has earned 12 international caps.