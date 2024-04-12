Arsenal's Mikel Arteta praises 'unbelievable' Unai Emery before Villa clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta praises 'unbelievable' Unai Emery before Villa clash
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta praises 'unbelievable' Unai Emery before Villa clash
Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery are both Basques
Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery are both Basques
Reuters
Aston Villa's progress under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery (52) has been incredible, his successor Mikel Arteta (42) at the Gunners said on Friday ahead of their Premier League clash.

Sunday will be the first time Emery has faced Arsenal's home fans since leaving the club, with his previous visit in 2021 as Villarreal manager taking place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What they have done since Unai came in, he has made a huge impact at the club in terms of performance... they are still in European competition and played last night. Really impressed by what they have done," Arteta told reporters.

Villa finished seventh last season after Emery joined in October 2022, their first top-10 finish since 2010/11. They are now fifth on 60 points, 11 behind leaders Arsenal.

The Premier League's top five
Flashscore

Emery also completed 1,000 matches as a manager when Villa beat Lille 2-1 in their Europa Conference League quarter-final, first leg on Thursday.

"Unbelievable. And he's done it in so many different countries and contexts," Arteta said.

"He's from very close to my hometown. I have huge admiration and respect for him. Wish him the best after Sunday."

Arsenal lost at Villa in October and, with Liverpool level on points and defending champions Manchester City one behind, Arteta stressed the need to focus on each match without letting the title race be a distraction.

"Every game is going to define what our future looks like," he added.

"It's the only thing possible to look at one game, and one day. Because it's the only thing that maintains your focus and determining the task that you have to do on the day."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalAston Villa
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Smith adamant Arsenal can't be bullied by Bayern in Champions League tie
Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lazio and Betis both in action as Friday offers four top matches
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
Ange Postecoglou warns Spurs to avoid 'cautionary' Newcastle example
Xabi Alonso 'ready' for beer shower if Leverkusen lift Bundesliga title
Frontrunner to lead Spain's embattled football federation suspect in corruption probe
City cannot afford to look past Luton amid busy quest for three trophies
Chelsea's Fernandez and Disasi injured ahead of Everton clash, says Pochettino
Fantasy Premier League: Planning continues ahead of crucial Double Gameweeks
Klopp seeks Liverpool reaction against Palace after heavy defeat to Atalanta
Most Read
Liverpool left red-faced after thumping by Atalanta at Anfield
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Premier League clubs reportedly agree to replace PSR with squad cost ratio rules
Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov, Sinner and Djokovic advance

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings