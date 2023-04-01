Aymeric Laporte leaves Manchester City to join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Aymeric Laporte leaves Manchester City to join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Aymeric Laporte leaves Manchester City to join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Laporte joined City in the January transfer window of the 2017/18 season
Laporte joined City in the January transfer window of the 2017/18 season
Reuters
Spain centre back Aymeric Laporte (29) has left Manchester City to join Saudi side Al Nassr, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported Al Nassr paid a transfer fee of 27.5 million euros for the defender who had two years left on his City contract.

Laporte is Al Nassr's sixth major foreign signing in the close season after Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana and Otavio. The club signed Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

"I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons... I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again," he said.

Signed in the January transfer window of the 2017/18 season from Athletic Bilbao, Laporte went on to become an integral member of City's back line and made 180 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions.

He won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League during his time at City. But he fell down the pecking order last season with Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake preferred in central defence.

Laporte posted a farewell message on social media on Wednesday, thanking the club's fans for their support.

Despite playing for France's youth teams, he switched allegiance to Spain in 2021 and has 22 caps for the national team.

City also lost Riyad Mahrez to the Saudi Pro League after Al Ahli snapped up the Algerian winger.

But City were given a boost when Bernardo Silva, who joined City in 2017 and was linked with a move to Paris St-Germain, signed a contract extension until 2026.

Keep up with all the latest transfers here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueManchester CityAl NassrLaporte AymericTransfer News
Related Articles
Saudi investment has 'changed' market, says Man City's Guardiola after Mahrez exit
Bernardo Silva agrees new contract with Premier League champions Manchester City
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia, Laporte's move to Al Nassr confirmed
Updated
Chelsea swoop up more talent, signing Brazilian teenager Washington from Santos
Why Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar football binge is a race against time
Nike to sell women's goalkeeper kits after facing backlash for not doing so
Mudryk the latest to be added to Chelsea's mounting injury list, Pochettino confirms
High-flying Brighton still soaring like a seagull despite big-name exits
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Rubiales
Updated
Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson a doubt for mini-derby at Bochum
Carlo Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe in this window
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia, Laporte's move to Al Nassr confirmed
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window
Lionel Messi into another final after producing heroics for Miami yet again
Jenni Hermoso calls for 'exemplary measures' against Spanish FA chief over kiss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |