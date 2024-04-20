Brentford hammer Luton to all but guarantee Premier League safety

Brentford secured a thumping 5-1 win against relegation battlers Luton Town, whose Premier League survival battle received a big blow following a 21st league defeat this season, matching a club-record.

With the sides around them in the relegation fight receiving point deductions, Luton find themselves still within a chance of survival, and they were coming up against a Brentford side struggling for form - with just one win in their last 10 league games.

Despite the Bees’s recent struggles, the visiting side were firmly on top in the early stages and should have opened the scoring within 10 minutes. Keane Lewis-Potter received the ball from Mikkel Damsgaard but dragged his shot wide from inside the box.

Brentford continued their dominant start and soon found themselves in the lead midway through the half, thanks to a sublime finish from Yoanne Wissa, whose thumping effort from the edge of the box had Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski with no chance.

The visitors almost doubled their lead before half-time but Lewis-Potter was denied after beating the Luton stopper but his curling strike was headed over the bar by Teden Mengi.

That second goal did eventually arrive before the break as Bryan Mbeumo’s ball into the box was turned home by Wissa’s second of the afternoon.

The hosts were seeking improvement after the restart but Brentford had proceedings firmly under control and netted a third on the hour-mark. Sergio Reguilon’s corner kick was met by a towering Ethan Pinnock who outmuscled his marker to head home.

Any chance of a comeback was quickly diminished as Thomas Frank’s men added a fourth just two minutes later through Lewis-Potter who finally landed his goal following a host of missed chances.

Four goals to the good, Frank’s men cruised through the final 20 minutes and netted a fifth goal late on through Kevin Schade who got in on the act and wrapped up back-to-back victories for the Bees who ease their relegation concerns with a seven-point gap between themselves and the bottom three

Luton however, despite a late consolation from Luke Berry, remain in 18th place with just five games to go.

