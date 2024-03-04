Electric Arsenal stick six goals past shambolic Sheffield United

Declan Rice holds up his fingers as he celebrates scoring the team's fifth goal

Arsenal continued their chase for the Premier League title by smashing Sheffield United 6-0, becoming the first team in the top flight to win three straight away games by five or more goals in the process.

With the threat of relegation looming large, facing the league’s in-form side was likely the last thing that Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side would have wanted. And with rain pouring over Bramall Lane, it was immediately apparent that the slickness of Arsenal was too hot to handle for the hosts.

Just five minutes had passed when Martin Odegaard slotted in from close range, with Sheffield United failing to heed the warning of Bukayo Saka’s effort which had rattled the woodwork moments earlier.

Odegaard celebrates his opening goal for Arsenal AFP

Having hit an average of five goals a game across their last three league fixtures, Arsenal once again looked every bit of a side engaged in a race for title glory as a quickfire double made it 3-0 with 15 minutes gone. Firstly, it was Saka, who breezed down the right before smashing a cross which ricocheted off Jayden Bogle and into the net.

It was then the turn of Gabriel Martinelli, who opened his body up smartly in the box before rifling in. That wasn’t the end of the host’s first-half misery however, with Arteta’s menacing men striking twice more.

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring the team's third goal AFP

Kai Havertz expertly finished from the edge of the area after the Gunners had stolen the ball in the final third before Rice curled in a fine effort from a similar distance, resulting in hordes of Sheffield United supporters to head for the exit.

With the victory wrapped up, you might have thought that the second half would be played at a more leisurely pace by the visitors.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal AFP

Martinelli hadn’t read that script however, as he continued to drive at a downtrodden Sheffield United backline. He was involved in some stunning tiki-taka build up which would have delighted Arteta and Arsenal fans alike, with the pressure eventually forcing the league’s worst defence to burst again before the hour mark.

This time courtesy of a Ben White rocket which rippled the net and made it six for the Gunners.

Perhaps that satisfied Arsenal’s goal gluttony as they finally slowed down the pace with 20 minutes to go.

But Manchester City and Liverpool fans will be aware that this was another frighteningly effective performance that proves that the battle for the Premier League title will go down to the wire.

Contrastingly, it was another miserable night for Sheffield United who look to be in need of a miracle to secure their top-flight status for next season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)