Former Arsenal academy guru Massey discusses Alex Iwobi's development

Alex Iwobi (27) appears to be enjoying life this season in Marco Silva's Fulham side, but in a career which started with Arsenal, he hasn't had a linear path to this point. In an exclusive interview with Tribal Football, former Arsenal academy assistant manager Roy Massey said that he believes Iwobi has benefited from having to work harder than most.

Speaking about Iwobi's time in the academy, he said: "When he came to 16, we wanted him to stay on as a scholar but wouldn't offer him a professional contract at the time and there had been another five boys in his team who had been offered professional contracts.

"When this happens a lot of boys' parents could take the hump over this and ask 'Why can't my lad get a professional contract'? You're only offering a scholarship which means you don't fancy him as much.'

"But Alex's dad, very wise, sat him in the car and said: 'Listen Alex, you're going to have a two-year scholarship and you're going to prove that you are good enough to become a professional footballer.'

"And that speaks volumes of the way the lad has developed because he didn't want everything on a plate like some players do at 15 or 16."

Whilst Iwobi's attacking returns haven't been too eye-catching since his summer move to Fulham from Everton on deadline day, he has scored three goals in the Premier League this season and has increasingly become a key player in Silva's team.

Massey knows Iwobi the player and person better than most and admitted he is "delighted with that move from Everton to Fulham for Alex, Alex was a fabulous person to be with and his parents at the academy never caused any problems."

Iwobi may have not had the career he would have dreamed of at his boyhood club but the way he has handled setbacks speaks volumes about his character and at just 27 years old, he will hope in time to become a fan favourite at Craven Cottage.

Massey concludes: "He's had a great career, he's had a terrific career so far and I'm hoping he does really well when he really gets his feet under the table at Fulham."