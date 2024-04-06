Mikel Arteta says Kai Havertz is having a huge impact for Arsenal following Brighton display

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Mikel Arteta says Kai Havertz is having a huge impact for Arsenal following Brighton display
Mikel Arteta says Kai Havertz is having a huge impact for Arsenal following Brighton display
Arteta and Havertz after the game
Arteta and Havertz after the game
Reuters
Kai Havertz (24) has emerged as an unlikely key man in Arsenal's bid for their first Premier League title for 20 years, producing the kind of performances that made him one of Europe's most sought-after forwards - but that he lacked earlier this season.

The former Chelsea player looked like a square peg in a round hole in his first couple of months in an Arsenal shirt and took 10 appearances to mark his first goal.

But he is now proving to be the fulcrum in Arsenal's attack and scored his side's second goal in a 3-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion that sent them back to the top on Saturday.

It took his tally to 10 goals in all competitions for the Gunners, and the German will play a pivotal role in Arsenal's attempt to edge out Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.

"He's certainly having a huge impact on the team. His overall performances have been really good and now his numbers for goal contributions are really high," manager Mikel Arteta told reporters. "He needs to maintain that.

"I think his understanding with the attacking players was superb. I think they had real purpose and connection and a lot of clarity on where to attack and we created many chances."

Havertz was voted man of the match at Brighton, a far cry from the beginning of the season when his role looked unclear and Arsenal's fans were slow to warm to him.

"Obviously he is in a very different moment. He has some fantastic players around him and we have tried to create the right environment for him," Arteta said.

"I think it's very important for any player, that they feel confident and we hopefully give him the love he needs. He has the admiration of the rest of the players and staff at the club and now the supporters of our club, for sure."

With some tough away games to come, including a trip to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the month, Arsenal's form on the road gives cause for optimism.

They have not conceded in five away games and have scored 20 goals in those games, but the win at Brighton was especially impressive as the south coast side had not lost at home since August.

"This is a really, really tough place to come and win but also in the manner and the formula we have done it. Hopefully yes, we can carry on doing what we are doing," Arteta said.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHavertz KaiArsenalBrighton
Related Articles
Arsenal cruise past Brighton to return to Premier League summit
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta delighted with Kai Havertz's all-round game
Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Athletic Bilbao win the 2024 Copa Del Rey final on penalties
Updated
Athletic Club win Copa del Rey after battling penalty shootout win against Mallorca
PSG home struggles continue after draw with bottom-of-the-table Clermont
Unai Emery disappointed after Villa throw away 2-0 lead in draw with Brentford
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil slams 'scandalous' VAR decision after late West Ham controversy
Roma secure narrow derby triumph over Lazio to close in on Serie A top four
Sean Dyche focused on points not performance after Burnley win
Cameroon FA to propose national coach after emergency meeting
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
Football Tracker: Athletic Bilbao win the 2024 Copa Del Rey final on penalties
Ronnie O'Sullivan battles past Gary Wilson to reach Tour Championship final
Athletic aiming for seventh time lucky in Copa del Rey final against Mallorca

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings