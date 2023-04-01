OPINION: Why Emile Smith Rowe could be the January surprise Arsenal needed

'We go with what we have'. That was the message from Mikel Arteta as the January transfer window closed on Thursday evening. And for Arsenal, it was the best decision their manager could have made.

For regulars of this column, you'll know we've long championed the need for Arsenal to find that difference in attack - a centre-forward in the style of Dusan Vlahovic, for example. A player to offer variety - a different option - to what's available to Arteta.

But we've also argued buying such a player at this stage in the season is a gamble not worth taking. Even it was to be Vlahovic, himself, the risks would be too great given what we're now seeing from the Gunners.

That training camp in Dubai has done wonders. Five goals fired past Crystal Palace. A win at a full, heaving City Ground in midweek. Suddenly after those pre-Christmas stumbles, Arteta's men are contenders again. Indeed, they're playing and achieving results like potential champions.

Which is why it was the right decision to put away the chequebook last month. Arsenal are a young team. Full of potential and promise. But they're also - for the personnel they now boast - a contender. In the now-gone winter market, Arsenal did not need long-term additions. They were not seeking players to deepen a squad or to develop. They would have been buying to make a title difference - that player who could have added the needed 'five per cent' to give Arsenal the edge in a close title race.

But such signings rarely happen - if ever. There are reasons why Ronny Rosenthal, over 30 years on, is still revered at Liverpool. Such title-winning deals just don't happen very often. Parachuting a player into an attack - as Kenny Dalglish did with Rosenthal all those years ago - and expecting him to immediately perform... it just doesn't happen. Not these days.

So Arteta chose right. And as his medical room now clears, you can imagine him feeling more and more confident about holding his nerve.

Tuesday night at Forest could've been the stage for something special. It's early doors, sure. But the way Emile Smith Rowe performed on the night... dare we say it... he was like a new signing.

As we say, it's still early. But if those niggling injuries are behind him. If Arteta and his staff can manage his minutes as his body re-adjusts to Premier League demands. If he can find his rhythm and maintain his form. Well, Arsenal will have a potential world-beater on their hands.

At the City Ground, Smith Rowe was involved in both of Arsenal's goals. Indeed, everything that was good about the visitors came through the midfield schemer. The best performance from the lad in two years? It's difficult to argue against such a claim.

Of course, Arteta was beaming afterwards. The manager not waiting for any prompt from journalists at his post-match presser, instead volunteering his opinion on his fit-again attacker.

"That he went for it, that he was free, he was flowing, he was moving, he was participating, his body language was good he's just a beautiful footballer to watch," enthused the Basque.

I'm really pleased because he was really connected with the team and I thought he played the game in a really good way."

Could Smith Rowe be that new addition Arteta needs? The player to offer his team that final five per cent? Smith Rowe is certainly capable. Whether you play him in midfield or play him across the front three, Smith Rowe has the ability to make a difference.

As Arteta said, on Tuesday he played with a 'freedom'. Those injury terrors that plague so many who have been in Smith Rowe's position were no factor. This Forest team aren't exactly soft. They'll get stuck in with the best of 'em. But Smith Rowe had no concerns. It's clear he's feeling confident in his body and his football.

Arteta may've just found his Rocket Ronny. A different type of player, of course, but Smith Rowe, in this second half of the season, has the potential of making a similar impact to the Israeli all those years ago.

'Like a new signing'. If ever the cliche was to fit a player, Smith Rowe could be it.

Arteta was right to keep the club's chequebook closed last month. Indeed in this title race, it could be that all he had to do was wait for his medical room to finally clear.