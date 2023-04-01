Palmer scores penalty as Chelsea edge to nervy win over rivals Fulham

Cole Palmer of Chelsea scores from the penalty spot and celebrates

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea secured only a fifth London derby victory in 16 such games thanks to a nervy 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s last two outings formed a microcosm of their season so far.

There were positive signs against Preston North End, who they dispatched 4-0 in the FA Cup last weekend, but the 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final included plenty of examples of their poor finishing.

The visit of local rivals Fulham, though, at least gave the Blues the opportunity to right that wrong and make it three league wins in a row.

Throughout much of the first half, the hosts were clearly the more proactive team, pinning the Cottagers into their own half, albeit without troubling Bernd Leno between the sticks.

Armando Broja fails to connect with a cross during the match between Chelsea and Fulham AFP

Conor Gallager and Armando Broja went closest early on, flashing a shot and a header past the woodwork respectively.

The best opportunity, until the closing moments of the opening period, actually fell Fulham’s way, as Dorde Petrovic needed to produce an instinctive stop to keep out Harry Wilson’s first-time effort from a tight angle.

With half-time fast approaching, it seemed the two teams would be entering the break on level terms.

However, following a clever pass from Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling was brought down in the penalty area by Issa Diop, giving referee Anthony Taylor no choice but to point to the spot.

From 12 yards, Palmer stepped and buried into the corner, netting his ninth goal since his switch from Manchester City in the summer.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling vies with Fulham's Timothy Castagne AFP

After the interval, the game opened up as Fulham went in search of an equaliser, with the Blues able to threaten on the counterattack as a result.

However, clear-cut chances were few and far between, as Raul Jimenez directed a harmless header over the bar and Levi Colwill whipped an effort over the bar from the edge of the area.

Match stats Flashscore

As the half progressed, Jimenez worked Petrović twice, but the Serbian goalkeeper was equal to both attempts.

The hosts almost put the game to bed courtesy of a Gallagher shot that struck the outside of the post before substitute Noni Madueke’s low drive was well held by Leno. Ultimately, though, the one goal proved to be enough as Pochettino and Co. stood firm in the closing stages.

The result moves Chelsea up to eighth in the table and means they are unbeaten in their last 19 league home fixtures against Fulham.

Marco Silva’s men, meanwhile, are eight points above the bottom three in 13th, and they will now look ahead to the second leg of their own League Cup semi against Liverpool, having lost the first encounter 2-1.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Player ratings Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore