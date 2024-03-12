Premier League Team of the Week: Fernandes, Palmer & Paqueta lead the pack

A big weekend of Premier League football is behind us as we start to gear up for the end-of-season run-in.

As ever, using Flashscore's player rating tool, it's time to delve into the latest Team of the Week!

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Goalkeeper

Ivo Grbic, 8.6 (Sheffield United)

Sheffield United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic made nine saves as his side were pegged back to draw 2-2 at Bournemouth.

The Croatian made five stops inside the penalty area and made two high claims at the Vitality Stadium.

Defence

Ben White, 8.3 (Arsenal)

Ben White was involved in both Arsenal goals as they edged out Brentford 2-1 to move top of the Premier League table.

The right-back notched two assists, whipping in crosses for Declan Rice and Kai Havertz's tallies.

Jack Robinson, 8.3 (Sheffield United)

Jack Robinson scored his first Premier League goal in his team's draw at Bournemouth.

He was also excellent defensively making eight clearances, six interceptions and two blocks.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, 8.2 (Wolves)

Algerian full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri got things going for Wolves as they saw off Fulham 2-1 at Molineux.

While also creating one chance and winning six ground duels, Ait-Nouri netted the opener by arriving in the box to turn in a low cross.

Midfield

Bruno Fernandes, 8.8 (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes produced a captain's display as Manchester United claimed a 2-0 win over a rather wasteful Everton.

The Portugal international converted the first of two penalties United were awarded and created five chances for his teammates.

Ryan Christie, 8.9 (Bournemouth)

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie had a solid game against Sheffield United and helped spark Bournemouth's fightback.

Christie's corner was headed in by Dango Ouattara in the second half, while he also created a match-high five chances for his teammates.

Declan Rice, 8.1 (Arsenal)

Continuing his productive campaign, Declan Rice scored in back-to-back league games to help Arsenal past Brentford.

The former West Ham man rose well to head the Gunners in front and he won eight duels and one tackle.

Lucas Paqueta, 8.5 (West Ham)

Lucas Paqueta put in his best display since returning from injury and helped West Ham come back to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley.

The 26-year-old Brazilian netted shortly after the half-time break with a tidy finish in a game where he created one chance, won 13 duels and made three tackles.

Attack

Cole Palmer, 8.5 (Chelsea)

Cole Palmer is continuing to sparkle for Chelsea with his goal and assist helping the Blues to a 3-2 win over Newcastle on Monday.

It was the 19th goal involvement in the Premier League for the 21-year-old, who also created three chances and made three tackles in the match.

Son Heung-Min, 9.3 (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min recorded the highest rating of the week after his involvement in three of Tottenham's four goals in a 4-0 away thrashing over Aston Villa.

Spurs' captain provided the assist for Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner's second-half strikes either side of his emphatic finish in the middle of the penalty area.

Son also created two chances, made one tackle and completed one dribble at Villa Park.

Son Heung-min against Aston Villa Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

Dango Ouattara, 8.5 (Bournemouth)

The aforementioned Ouattara triggered Bournemouth's recovery against Sheffield United with an impactful cameo off the bench.

His header from a corner beat the goalkeeper at the near post before his flick-on in injury time found Unes Unal to net a late equaliser and grab a point.