Roberto De Zerbi backs Brighton players to learn from Luton 'blackout'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Roberto De Zerbi backs Brighton players to learn from Luton 'blackout'
Roberto De Zerbi backs Brighton players to learn from Luton 'blackout'
Brighton have now won three of their last 16 Premier League games
Brighton have now won three of their last 16 Premier League games
AFP
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is confident his side have the character to bounce back from Tuesday's surprise 4-0 thrashing at Luton.

The shell-shocked Seagulls conceded twice inside three minutes at Kenilworth Road during a defeat that meant they have won just three of their last 16 Premier League games.

Brighton have also not scored a league goal since beating Tottenham 4-2 in December.

"We are eighth in the table," said De Zerbi. "I don't want to make any excuse because we have to play better, we have fight, we must fight. I can explain this day as a blackout. It can happen, a blackout.

"We knew before the game the style of Luton, we knew everything. We didn't play.

Premier League standings
Flashscore

"I believe in my players. I said the secret of Brighton is not the coach, not the recruitment, not the former coaches. It's the quality of the people inside the dressing room.

"Today is more difficult to say it like this. But I think they are smart, they have great values. They can analyse this day and we can learn from this game, from this defeat."

Brighton remain in the hunt for the European places and are also into the FA Cup fifth round and the Europa League last 16.

The Luton loss was only Brighton's second defeat in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

"This defeat is very, very, very tough," added De Zerbi.

"Luton played an amazing game, one of the best games this season I think. But I'm sure we played the worst game in my time this season."

Brighton next host Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Roy Hodgson's side going into the game on the back of their 3-2 victory against Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDe Zerbi RobertoBrightonLuton
Related Articles
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast
Adebayo the star as Luton stun Brighton 4-0 upon Premier League return
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Show more
Football
Pep Guardiola full of praise for Vincent Kompany after Manchester City beat Burnley
Transfer News LIVE: Forest confirm signing of Reyna, Juventus close in on Alcaraz
Updated
American Giovanni Reyna joins Nottingham Forest on loan from Dortmund
Kaiserslautern cruise into German Cup last four with 3-1 win at Hertha Berlin
Liverpool thump sorry Chelsea to strengthen Premier League lead
Atletico battle past Rayo Vallecano as Memphis Depay bags stoppage time winner
Italian striker Andrea Belotti joins Fiorentina on loan from Roma
Tottenham come from behind to win fiery affair against Brentford
Birthday boy Julian Alvarez bags brace as Man City stroll past Burnley
Barcelona edge past 10-man Osasuna as Vitor Roque scores first goal for club
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Forest confirm signing of Reyna, Juventus close in on Alcaraz
Another AFCON upset as Morocco are bundled out by South Africa in round of 16
Napkin Lionel Messi signed to join Barcelona goes to auction
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings