Roma boss Daniele De Rossi signs new contract until 2027

Daniele De Rossi took charge of Roma back in January
Daniele De Rossi took charge of Roma back in JanuaryReuters
AS Roma manager Daniele De Rossi (40) has signed a contract extension that will keep the former midfielder at the Italian side until 2027, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

After spending 18 seasons as a player with the Giallorossi, he returned to Roma in January on a deal that ran until the end of the last season.

He had replaced Portuguese Jose Mourinho, who now coaches Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce, and took over a side that was ninth in the league's standings. Under the former Italy international, Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season.

"Before the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, the owners - the Friedkin Group - had announced in a note their desire to continue with DDR (Daniele De Rossi)," Roma said in a statement.

"The club's intentions then turned into a three-year contract, which the coach - born in 1983 - signed with enthusiasm, continuing the natural symbiosis with this team, his team. Rome."

In April, Roma had said De Rossi would continue on as their manager for the next season and the "foreseeable future", but had not provided any details on the length of his contract.

De Rossi also guided Roma to the Europa League semi-final, which they lost to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

FootballSerie ADe Rossi DanieleAS Roma
