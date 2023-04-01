VAR conversations in LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup to be made public from January

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super Cup
  4. VAR conversations in LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup to be made public from January
VAR conversations in LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup to be made public from January
Real Madrid lost the Super Cup final to Barcelona last season
Real Madrid lost the Super Cup final to Barcelona last season
AFP
Conversations between the on-field referee and video assistant referee (VAR) in LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup will be made public at the end of each matchday starting January, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

The new initiative will launch on January 10th with the Super Cup semi-final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

It will be used in the LaLiga from January 12th onwards.

"The RFEF and LaLiga have agreed to start publishing the images and audio of the conversations between the on-field referee and the VAR officials following a VAR review and the use of the pitchside monitor," the RFEF said in a statement.

The move was aimed at "making refereeing in professional football and the competitions themselves more transparent".

"The fans' experience will be improved and a better understanding of the refereeing decisions will be appreciated by the viewers," the RFEF added.

Mentions
FootballSuper CupLaLigaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid sweep past Villarreal to go top of LaLiga as Jude Bellingham scores again
Carlo Ancelotti in no rush to sign new Real Madrid deal amidst Brazil links
Barcelona face Valencia under fire after shock defeats to Antwerp and Girona
Show more
Football
Mainz come back to salvage draw against wasteful Dortmund in Bundesliga
Manchester City ease into Club World Cup final with win over Urawa Reds
Rangers to play without any fans in Old Firm derby against Celtic
Updated
Werder Bremen grab a point to spoil Forsberg's final appearance for RB Leipzig
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace him
Updated
League Cup run can hone Liverpool's squad into title contenders, says Lijnders
Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois to miss out on Euro 2024 through injury
Transfer News LIVE: Top clubs to fight it out for Palhinha, United scout Guirassy
Updated
Most Read
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
Why Fatawu Issahaku should skip the AFCON and focus on his Leicester City future
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Champions League Round of 16: Manchester City and Arsenal draw favourable opponents

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings