Colombia women's team part ways with manager Abadia

Colombia women's team coach Nelson Abadia has left his role, the country's football federation said on Thursday just weeks after the South Americans achieved their best-ever World Cup finish.

Abadia succeeded Fabian Taborda in 2017 and led Colombia to the quarter-finals at this year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand, where they lost 2-1 to England.

Under Abadia, Colombia finished as Copa America Femenina runners-up last year and won gold at the 2019 Pan American Games.

"The technical director Nelson Abadia and the Colombian Football Federation have terminated their contractual relationship..." the governing body said in a statement.

"In the coming days, the Colombian Football Federation will announce the person who will take over as coach of the Colombia Women's Senior National Team."

Next year, Colombia will compete in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in February and March as well as the Olympics in Paris.