South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in signs for PSG from Real Mallorca

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in signs for PSG from Real Mallorca
South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in signs for PSG from Real Mallorca
Lee Kang-in signs for PSG
Lee Kang-in signs for PSG
PSG Twitter
South Korea international Lee Kang-in (22) has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Real Mallorca on a five-year contract, the two clubs said on Saturday.

The midfielder, who spent two years with the LaLiga side, made 73 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists.

"It's incredible to be able to join Paris Saint-Germain, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players in the world. I can't wait to start this new adventure," Lee said in a statement.

PSG's fourth new signing joins midfielder Manuel Ugarte, central defender Milan Skriniar and striker Marco Asensio.

The French club also signed former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique after sacking coach Christophe Galtier earlier this week.

Mentions
FootballLee Kang-InMallorcaParis SGTransfer News
Related Articles
Mbappe calls PSG 'divisive team' as contract standoff drags on further into window
PSG sign midfielder Ugarte from Sporting for 60 million euros as their rebuild continues
Pairs Saint Germain sign Milan Skirniar and Marco Asensio on free transfers
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: De Gea leaves United, Paris Saint-Germain sign Lee Kang-in
Updated
US forward Rapinoe to retire after current season after hugely successful career
Updated
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty
De Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires ending a 12-year stay at the club
Updated
Ajax reveal Van der Sar remains stable but condition 'still concerning'
Inter Miami announce 'The Unveil' ahead of Lionel Messi arrival this month
Horan, Morgan named captains of US Women's World Cup team as holders prepare for tournament
Terry to return to Chelsea academy after spell as Leicester City's assistant manager
Former Netherlands keeper Edwin van der Sar hospitalised as Ajax provide update
Mauricio Pochettino ready to deliver from 'day one' in new era for Chelsea
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Gea leaves United, Paris Saint-Germain sign Lee Kang-in
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka, Alcaraz and Jabeur through, Rybakina trounces Boulter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |