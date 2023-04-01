Australian Open: Sensational Jannik Sinner crushes 10-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach final

Jannik Sinner (22) secured the biggest win of his career, beating 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic (36) 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 in stunning fashion to reach his first-ever Grand Slam final in Melbourne.

The Italian's huge hitting proved to be too much for his opponent, who made an uncharacteristic number of errors on his way to a seismic first loss at this tournament since 2018.

"It was a very, very tough match," said Sinner, who did not face a single break point in the match.

"I started out very well, for two sets I felt that he was not feeling too good on court so I just tried to keep pushing and then in the third set I had match point and I missed the forehand, but you know, this is tennis.

"I just tried to be ready for the next set, which I started off really well, and of course the atmosphere was so great. It's so great to play here."

Sinner annihilated the Serb in the first two sets, but Djokovic battled back, snatching the third on a tiebreak after saving a match point.

However, Sinner rediscovered his touch as the unforced errors continued to flow off the world No.1's racket, eventually winning the fourth set and ending Djokovic's 33-match unbeaten run at the Australian Open and his quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam.

Remarkably, Djokovic failed to create a single break point in the match, showcasing his opponent's sheer dominance on serve.

"I was looking forward to this match, it's always nice to have this kind of player where you can learn from," Sinner said.

"I lost (to him) last year in the semis at Wimbledon, I learned a lot from that, and it's all part of the process."

Victory meant that Sinner has now defeated Djokovic at the ATP Finals, the Davis Cup and the Grand Slam stage in the last few months.

"I don't know, ask him," Sinner said with a laugh when asked why his game was so difficult for Djokovic.

"We play similar and first of all you have to try and return as many balls as possible. He's such an incredible server, and I just try to guess sometimes, you know, trying to push, trying to move him around a little bit.

"I'm not going to give you the tactics because I hope I'm going to play him in a couple of different matches."

Sinner in action Profimedia

Djokovic had not lost at his favourite stomping ground since the 2018 edition when he crashed to South Korean Chung Hyeon.

"He outplayed me completely today," Djokovic said. "I was shocked with my level in a bad way. Not much that I was doing right... This is one of the worst Grand Slam matches I have played, that I can remember.

"At the same time, credit to him for doing everything better than me in every aspect of the game."

Sinner - who is the first Italian to reach the Australian Open final - now has the chance to win his maiden major title, and will face either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's showpiece event.

"I have the belief that I can play the best players in the world. On Sunday, I'm in my first final. Let's see how it goes. But I'm really happy, I'll come here with a smile and I'll try my best.

"I will watch it (the next semi-final) for sure, I'm a huge tennis fan. I'm a bit more relaxed now. They're such incredible players and have played so many times. It's going to be really interesting."