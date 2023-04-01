Emma Raducanu beaten by Anhelina Kalinina in first round of Qatar Open

Emma Raducanu beaten by Anhelina Kalinina in first round of Qatar Open
Emma Raducanu was thrashed 6-0 in the first set
Emma Raducanu (21) exited the Qatar Open in the first round after suffering a 6-0, 7-6(6) defeat to Anhelina Kalinina (27).

Raducanu was off the pace in a first set in Doha that took just 23 minutes and saw her win just 10 points, although she upped her level in the second.

The Brit was crucially broken for 6-5 by Kalinina but saved two set points to take it into a tie-break, although missed a chance of her own before losing the match.

Flashscore

It was Raducanu's fourth tournament of the season, while it was her first loss in an opening round since returning from an eight-month injury lay-off.

Kalinina, meanwhile, claimed victory for just the second time this year and improved her head-to-head record with Raducanu to 2-0.

The Ukrainian will face eighth seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

