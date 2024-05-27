Tennis Tracker: Nadal trailing Zverev, Swiatek and Tsitsipas safely through

It's a blockbuster day at the French Open, with several of the world's biggest names getting their campaigns underway. Keep track of how Rafael Nadal (37), Iga Swiatek (22) and Jannik Sinner (22) get on right here.

16:15 CET - After a closely fought start to the match, ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) moved up through the gears to defeat Marton Fucsovics (32) 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-1.

15:56 CET - There is not a spare seat in the house as the crowd are willing on Rafael Nadal (37) to roll back the years and upset the world number four Alex Zverev (27). Just one break of serve in the first set after 34 minutes of play as the German leads 4-3.

Follow the game right here.

14:56 CET - Showers are interrupting play on the outside courts, but that hasn't stopped Iga Swiatek (22) moving into the next round with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean (28)

13:34 CET - Meanwhile, over on Chatrier, world number nine Ons Jabeur (29) has eased past wildcard Sachia Vickery (29) 6-3, 6-2.

13:20 CET - Under the roof of Court Suzanne-Lenglen, second seed Jannik Sinner (22) has cruised into the next round after a comfortable 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Christopher Eubanks (28).

12:54 CET - Play has been temporarily suspended on the outside courts with rain sweeping through the French capital.

12:20 CET - We have our first two results in from Rolland Garros on the second day of the tournament, with 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) getting the better of Magda Linette (32). The Russian needed just 69 minutes to win their first round encounter 6-1, 6-1.

Elsewhere, former Wimbledon champion and fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) is also through to the next round as she dispatched Spain's Rebeka Masarova (24) 6-1, 6-3. Also through is Anastasia Potapova (23).

10:40 CET - It might only be the second day of this year's French Open, but what an order of play we have ahead of us today.

Iga Swiatek (22), Jannik Sinner (22), Coco Gauff (20) and Daniil Medvedev (28) are all in action, while 14-time champion Rafael Nadal (37) takes on world number four Alexander Zverev (27) in a mouthwatering first round clash.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of Day 2 at the 2024 French Open!