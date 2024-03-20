Miami match against 'best friend' Sabalenka will be 'uncomfortable', says Badosa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami WTA - Singles
  4. Miami match against 'best friend' Sabalenka will be 'uncomfortable', says Badosa
Miami match against 'best friend' Sabalenka will be 'uncomfortable', says Badosa
Badosa and Sabalenka are close
Badosa and Sabalenka are close
AFP
Spain's Paula Badosa says her second-round Miami Open match with close friend Aryna Sabalenka, whose boyfriend died on Monday, will be an "uncomfortable" encounter.

Badosa beat Simona Halep in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday to set up the meeting with Sabalenka who remains in the competition despite the death of her partner, former NHL ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov in what police called an apparent suicide.

The Spaniard, well known to be very close to the Belarusian, said she had spoken to Sabalenka at length since her partner's death.

"I don't want to talk about it. But of course. As I said before, she's one of my best friends. Yesterday I spoke with her a lot of time. This morning the same. So I know what she's going through," she told a press conference.

"I know the entire situation, what is happening. That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because at the end she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer. It's a very tough situation," she added.

"At the same point playing against her, it's also uncomfortable. Yeah, but I don't really want to talk about it because I said I'm not going to talk about it. She's my best friend and I promised that," said Badosa.

World number two Sabalenka appeared at the tournament venue on Tuesday afternoon and practised on one of the outer courts.

She has not withdrawn from the tournament with organisers saying she intends to play.

"I know what she's going through. Honestly, for me hasn't been easy, too," said Badosa.

"I really don't know what to say, honestly. She's a strong woman. I think she will get the power from somewhere. I hope it's going to be a battle, a good match, and let's see," she said.

Badosa, once ranked second in the world, is now 80th in the rankings after suffering an injury-plagued 2023.

Mentions
TennisMiami WTA - SinglesBadosa PaulaSabalenka ArynaKoltsov Konstantin
Related Articles
Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double
Novak Djokovic headlines Miami Open entry list after five-year hiatus
Sabalenka intends to play in Miami Open after tragic death of boyfriend
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Murray facing Berrettini on Day Two of the Miami Open
Ferrero giving Alcaraz reason to smile in quest for historic Sunshine Double
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban
Holders Italy to face Belgium, Brazil and Netherlands in Davis Cup Finals
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open with lower back injury
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Returning Halep knocked out by Badosa, Wozniacki cruises through in Miami
Carlos Alcaraz admits he faced 'difficult months' before Indian Wells triumph
Most Read
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois out for several weeks after fresh injury setback
Race for the Scudetto: Pulisic inspires Milan, Maldini nets stunner & Bologna impress again
Tennis Tracker: Returning Halep knocked out by Badosa, Wozniacki cruises through in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings