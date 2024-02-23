Tennis Tracker: Kalinskaya stuns Swiatek to set up Paolini final, Mensik marches on

Tournaments in Dubai, Doha, Rio and Los Cabos have all reached the business end of proceedings, with several of the leading stars on the ATP and WTA tours looking to build momentum ahead of next month’s Sunshine Double.

23:25 CET - There is some blockbuster action to come from Los Cabos in the early hours of tomorrow morning as the semi-finals get started in Mexico.

First, at 03:00 CET, world number 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) plays number 12 Casper Ruud (25).

Then at 05:00 CET, top seed Alexander Zverev (26) meets Jordan Thompson (29).

23:15 CET - There are two quarter-finals to come from Rio tonight with Cameron Norrie (28) taking on Thiago Seybtoh Wild (23) soon before Joao Fonseca (17) plays Mariano Navone (22) overnight.

23:05 CET - Fifth seed Sebastian Baez (23) is the second man to book a semi-final spot in Rio after downing Thiago Monteiro (29) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Baez will face fellow Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (25) in the semis tomorrow.

22:34 CET - The first quarter-final is over in Rio de Janeiro with Francisco Cerundolo (25) coming back to beat Dusan Lajovic (33) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

20:18 CET - Jakub Mensik (18) has sensationally booked his place in the Doha final after beating veteran Gael Monfils (37) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

The young Czech has been on a giant-killing run beating Andy Murray (36) and Andrey Rublev (26) on the way to the semis. Tomorrow, he will play Karen Khachanov (27) in his first ATP Tour final.

Key match stats Flashscore

19:40 CET - Over in Rio, play will be getting underway shortly, as fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo (25) takes on Serb Dusan Lajovic (33).

You can follow the match from 20:00 CET here.

19:35 CET - Gael Monfils (37) and Jakub Mensik (18) are tied at one set apiece in their Dubai semi-final, with plenty on the line for both players.

Keep track of the final set with Flashscore here.

18:14 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) has sealed his place in the Doha final after beating Alexei Popyrin (24) 7-6(12), 6-2.

The Russian will face the winner of the second semi-final between Gael Monfils (37) and Jakub Mensik (18) in tomorrow's showpiece.

18:10 CET - Who saw this coming?! A massive upset in Dubai as Anna Kalinskaya (25) completes a hugely impressive 6-4, 6-4 victory over world number one Iga Swiatek (22) to seal her place in a first-ever WTA 1000 final.

The Russian, who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals last month, has also seen off Coco Gauff (19) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) en route to the final.

Match stats Flashscore

17:20 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) has taken a mammoth opening set against Alexei Popyrin (24). The Russian battled back from an early break to come through 7-6(12) in 65 minutes.

You can follow the second set here.

In Dubai meanwhile, top seed Iga Swiatek (22) is a set down against Anna Kalinskaya (25), with the world number 40 taking a shock 6-4 lead.

16:06 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) has secured a spot in the Dubai final tomorrow after beating Sorana Cirstea (33) 6-2, 7-6(6).

Paolini moves into her maiden WTA 1000 final and will play the winner of Iga Swiatek (22) and Anna Kalinskaya (25).

Key match stats Flashscore

10:40 CET - Over in Doha, the first semi-final between Alexei Popyrin (24) and second seed Karen Khachanov (27) is due to start at 16:00 CET. That match is then followed by French veteran Gael Monfils (37) taking on Czech sensation Jakub Mensik (18).

10:15 CET - Play gets underway in Dubai later this afternoon at 14:00 CET as Jasmine Paolini (28) takes on Romanian Sorana Cirstea (33). In the second semi-final, heavy favourite and world number one Iga Swiatek (22) comes up against Anna Kalinskaya (25).

Iga Swiatek's imperious recent form Flashscore

08:20 CET - There were also plenty of notable winners in Los Cabos overnight, with Casper Ruud (25) seeing off Nuno Borges (27) 6-3, 6-2, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) beating Aleksandar Kovacevic (25) 7-6(1), 6-3 and Alexander Zverev (26) easing past Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) 6-3, 6-4

08:10 CET - Before we take a look at some of the standout matches later today, there are some overnight results to bring you from Rio.

There were wins for Thiago Monteiro (29) and Mariano Navone (22), while former world number 17 Cristian Garin (27) suffered a shock 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Brazilian youngster Joao Fonseca (17).

07:55 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s live coverage of today’s tennis. With tournaments in Doha, Dubai, Rio and Los Cabos all reaching the business end of proceedings, it promises to be an exciting one!